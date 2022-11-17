PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:37 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Wheatland Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:37 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Wheatland Drive.
12:39 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
2:52 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Turner Drive.
7:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Larry Street.
9:32 p.m. — A suspicious male was reported on the 700 block of Linden Street.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1000 block of Latah Street overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:49 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Hardy Road in Lamont.
1:18 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Desire Street in Tekoa.
6:23 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Broadway Street in Tekoa.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.