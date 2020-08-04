MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:26 a.m. — A boy was reportedly in possession of drug paraphernalia at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden on West Palouse River Drive. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.
9:56 a.m. — Multiple items were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
10:47 a.m. — A man reported drugs were stolen from him on the 200 block of East C Street while he was in jail.
12:56 p.m. — A power line reportedly sparked against a tree on the 400 block of Quail Run Drive.
1:40 p.m. — A female reportedly stole $96.97 in merchandise from Spence Hardware and Supply on White Avenue. Police have a suspect.
2:07 p.m. — A fake identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
2:07 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1900 block of East E Street.
2:15 p.m. — A male was reportedly walking and screaming that he will shoot people on West Sixth and South Line streets.
3:26 p.m. — Money was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle at the Best Western Plus University Inn on West Pullman Road.
4:49 p.m. — A 61-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center for possible injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the 300 block of East E Street. The driver of the other vehicle — a 52-year-old man — was cited for suspicion of failure to maintain insurance, failure to transfer registration and inattentive driving.
10:10 p.m. — An allegedly drunk man at Eastside Marketplace on South Blaine Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center for an alcohol detoxification.
Saturday
12:30 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
3:31 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
8:06 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken on the 200 block of Henley Street.
11:46 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on South Main Street and Taylor Avenue.
12:38 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers and possession of drug paraphernalia on Deakin Avenue and West Sixth Street.
3:07 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was taken to Gritman for a possible leg injury after a two-vehicle crash on West Pullman Road and North Line Street.
4:27 p.m. — A porch fire was reported on the 400 block of North Jefferson Street. A neighbor extinguished the fire, and the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
6:39 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Taj Grocery on West Third Street.
Sunday
12:42 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
2:19 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Taj Grocery on West Third Street.
1:51 p.m. — Five people were reportedly drinking alcohol at Friendship Square on South Main Street.
5:23 p.m. — Two goats were reportedly in the middle of East Morton and North Polk streets. The goats were returned to the owner.
7:30 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 2100 block of East Sixth Street.
8:04 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault on West A and North Lilly streets after allegedly chasing a couple people and swinging a stick at them. The stick reportedly did not make contact with the victims.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:54 a.m. — An individual reportedly hit a pickup truck with a hammer several times on the 500 block of Hallet Street in Juliaetta.
10:04 a.m. — A fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Wallen Road near Moscow.
6:15 p.m. — No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle collision on the 2000 block of North Mountain View Road near Moscow.
8:06 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 300 block of Lynn Avenue in Juliaetta.
Sunday
5:54 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road in Moscow.
9:44 a.m. — A 54-year-old man was cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property after allegedly throwing rocks at a vehicle on the 1600 block of Carmichael Road near Moscow.
3:40 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1600 block of State Highway 99 near Troy.
10:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Driscoll Ridge and Schumacker roads near Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
1:20 p.m. — A bat was inside a residence on Fountain Street.
4:27 p.m. — EMS responded to a possible threat of self-harm on Harvest Road.
6:17 p.m. — A vehicle struck a barricade on East Main Street causing minor damage.
7:56 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Kenny Drive.
8:55 p.m. — EMS performed a welfare check on West Main Street.
Saturday
6:09 a.m. — A fire was reported in a parking lot on the 800 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:10 p.m. — A caller said a man threw a beer can on his car on Valley Road.
Sunday
10:14 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested on Hillside Drive for suspicion of first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.
10:32 a.m. — A cat was reportedly stuck in a tree for three days on Professional Mall Boulevard. Animal control responded.
7:48 p.m. — An intoxicated man was reported on Ridgeview Court.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:47 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI, driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude, ignition interlock violation and on a misdemeanor warrant on State Route 193 in Clarkston.
Saturday
2:16 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported at Cougar Food Mart in Colfax.
Sunday
12:12 a.m. — One person was transported to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center following a fall on East Street in Colfax.
12:58 p.m. — Harassment was reported on C Street in Albion.
2:20 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license at McDonald’s on South Grand Avenue in Pullman.
10:06 p.m. — A possible sex offense was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.