MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:53 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was cited for suspicion of placing injurious materials on the roadway after allegedly throwing a beer bottle on North Main Street near Nom Nom gas station.
4:50 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
12:12 p.m. — A male was reportedly open carrying a rifle, brandishing it and swinging it around on South Main Street near La Casa Lopez.
2:02 p.m. — The front tire of a bicycle was reportedly stolen on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
3:33 p.m. — A female reportedly refused to put on a mask at Panhandle Cone and Coffee.
4:08 p.m. — Two males were reportedly fighting in a garage on the 2200 block of Concord Avenue.
4:51 p.m. — A utility trailer being serviced at Les Schwab Tires was reportedly stolen.
6:46 p.m. — A large dent was reported on the top of a car outside the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.
7:18 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Nom Nom gas station on West Pullman Road.
7:23 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of North Lincoln Street.
8:49 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
9:51 p.m. — Simple battery was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street after someone was reportedly shoved.
10:06 p.m. — Loud noise was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
10:44 p.m. — Someone was reportedly blowing air horns on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
Saturday
12:10 a.m. — The air horn noise was reported again on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
6:39 a.m. — A male was reportedly “not fully clothed” and walking his dog on Orchard and Thatuna avenues. Police were unable to locate the person.
8:34 a.m. — Someone reportedly handcuffed a mannequin with its hands behind its back on the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail on West Pullman Road. Police determined the mannequin was part of an ROTC event.
9:35 a.m. — A female was reportedly laying in the bushes on the 1200 block of South Mountain View Road. She was taken to Gritman Medical Center by a police officer for intoxication.
9:59 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
10:44 a.m. — A Nissan Pathfinder with a boat and trailer attached were reportedly taken from the 400 block of East First Street and found near Gritman. There was no damage and nothing was missing from the vehicles.
1:09 p.m. — A female was reportedly acting strangely and needing help on the 500 block of Empire Lane. She was taken to Gritman.
1:53 p.m. — Two women — 20 and 50 — were reportedly involved in a physical altercation with each other on the 500 block of Empire Lane. They were both cited for suspicion of battery.
4:58 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Studio One hotel.
8:06 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property after allegedly throwing a guitar case at a window, which broke the window, at Studio One. At 10:45 p.m., the man was reportedly sleeping on the sidewalk on North Asbury and West A streets. He was taken to Gritman.
Sunday
12:56 a.m. — A 49-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without a valid license on West Sixth and South Asbury streets.
9:20 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on six warrants on Andy Avenue.
10:32 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:30 p.m. — A female was reportedly screaming on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
8:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:38 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Harvard.
Saturday
10:07 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of West Fifth Street in Troy.
Sunday
12:31 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1100 block of East Cove Road near Potlatch.
3:11 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Hatter Creek and Eyrich roads near Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:48 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a man throwing objects into the roadway on Stadium Way and Main Street.
1:02 p.m. — A theft was reported on Terre View Drive.
4:14 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Summer Street.
4:37 p.m. — A package was reported stolen on Northwood Drive.
5:29 p.m. — A woman reported a package was thrown at her from a car window on Valley Road.
11:25 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a possible cardiac arrest on Maiden Lane.
Saturday
12:19 a.m. — Police responded to a possible threat on Webb Street.
8:21 p.m. — A fire was reported on C Street.
8:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a man wandering the road on Stadium Way and Main Street.
Sunday
12:53 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on East Main Street.
12:56 a.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on California Street.
4:22 p.m. — Medics responded to a report of a seizure on Bypass Drive.
7:57 p.m. — Police responded to a report of people lighting objects on fire in a parking lot on Terre View Drive, but found no fire emergency.
11:10 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on North Grand Avenue.
Monday
2:37 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Merman and Terre View Drive.
2:39 p.m. — One patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after medics responded to an overdose report on Kamiaken Street.
4:40 a.m. — A caller said she kicked a male out of her apartment and he is now threatening to hurt her animals on Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:50 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Morton Street in Colfax.
6:12 p.m. — A 40-year-old LaCrosse man was arrested on Crystal Avenue in LaCrosse for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Saturday
1:44 a.m. — A 28-year-old Colfax man and 36-year-old Asotin woman were arrested on a warrant on Main Street in Colfax.
8:14 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.