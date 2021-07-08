PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:15 a.m. — A driver’s side wheel reportedly flew off the vehicle on Airport Road and Terre View Drive.
11:36 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on State Street.
11:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Westwood Drive.
Wednesday
12:43 a.m. — EMS responded to an unconscious person on Opal Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested on Storment Road for suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
6:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of motorcycles and ATVs racing on Main Street in Malden.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:11 a.m. — A bundle of sparklers taped together were reportedly lit and caused the hillside next to Super 8 motel to catch fire. The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the blaze and police do not have a suspect.
10:55 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 700 block of South Main Street.
11:17 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Washington and East Fourth streets.
11:34 a.m. — A peacock reportedly ran across a yard and headed up a hill on the 1800 block of Rolling Hills Drive.
12:39 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
1 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported on South Jefferson and East Sixth streets. No one was taken to the hospital.
1:02 p.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
1:17 p.m. — A sliding glass door and a window were reportedly stolen from Habitat for Humanity on North Main Street.
2:44 p.m. — A possible fraudulent use of a financial transaction card was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
4:47 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Third and South Asbury streets.
8:35 p.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:02 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Sixth and Spruce streets in Potlatch.