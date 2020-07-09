MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
4:25 a.m. — An individual on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue reported blackmail and online harassment.
5:12 a.m. — A door of a residence might have been forced open on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.
10:25 a.m. — A man reportedly drove a golf cart off the University of Idaho Golf Course and through a wheat field on the 1200 block of Nez Perce Drive. A passenger took video of the incident and posted it to social media. Minor damage was reported to the wheat field.
11:46 a.m. — A man reportedly stole prescription pills from his ex-fiance on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
8:57 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of West A Street.
9:55 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on Styner Avenue and Hawthorne Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8 a.m. — A fraud was reported on the 700 block of Larch Street in Potlatch.
5:19 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
7:57 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of Driscoll Ridge Road near Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:05 p.m. — Two goats were reported loose in a park on Cedar Street.
7:39 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Terre View Drive.
9:38 p.m. — A cat stranded on a balcony on Westwood Drive was rescued.
Wednesday
12:16 a.m. — A disorderly person was trespassed from Dissmore’s.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:12 a.m. — Wire was reported stolen near State Route 270.
6:20 p.m. — Deputies heard a report of two people smoking marijuana in the bushes in front of Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax but were unable to locate them.
7:33 p.m. — Deputies heard a report of someone driving a go-cart recklessly in Endicott.