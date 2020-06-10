MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:02 a.m. — Keys were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of Palouse Court.
10:15 a.m. — A skunk was reportedly “taking up residence” in an individual’s front and back yard on the 2200 block of Moser Street.
10:47 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
11:36 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported in the Dollar Tree parking lot on South Blaine Street.
11:49 a.m. — A tenant who moved out reportedly stole three beds and a television from a furnished rental on the 900 block of East Sixth Street.
11:53 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Varsity Diner on West Third Street.
12:51 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
5:55 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Lilly and West Third streets.
7:42 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
8:35 p.m. — Someone reportedly attempted to unlawfully enter a structure on the 1200 block of East Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:10 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
2:21 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1200 block of Lundquist Lane in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:41 a.m. — A reckless driver was reported on Northwood and Terre View drives.
3:01 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Fairmount Road.
7:30 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Cityview Street.
7:58 p.m. — Sunglasses were reportedly stolen from a truck on Dillon Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:42 a.m. — A 25-year-old Deer Park man was cited for driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Colfax.
9:40 p.m. — A 23-year-old Spokane man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Colfax.