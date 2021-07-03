PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:09 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Kenny Drive.
9:17 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.
5:18 p.m. — A resident on South Street reported harassing behavior from a neighbor.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:46 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on State Route 272 in Palouse.
7:53 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:31 a.m. — Credit card fraud was reported at and address on North Main Street.
8:12 a.m. — An officer responded to a complaint of shoplifting at a business on West Pullman Road.
10:26 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the corner of East Sixth and South Blaine streets.
10:51 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on West Pullman Road.
11:45 a.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury traffic collision on the 2200 block of West Pullman Road.
12:20 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a woman walking around a parking lot on East Third Street.
1:10 p.m. — Police received a report of vandalism on the corner of North Polk Street and Rodeo Drive.
2:21 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of North Garfield Street.
3:07 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on a man who reportedly had his pants down at an address on South Adams Street.
4:25 p.m. — Police received a walk-in report of a road rage incident near the corner of East Third and South Main streets.
4:36 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a vehicle with California license plates running a red light and clipping the side mirror of another passing vehicle in a hit-and-run collision near the corner of East Sixth and South Jefferson streets.
8:19 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
8:39 p.m. — Police received a complaint of people smoking cigarettes in a nonsmoking residence on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
10:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a complaint of aerial fireworks on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
Thursday
12:43 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Grant Street.
12:54 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct on South Blaine Street.
1:12 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the corner of Indian Hills Drive and South Mountain View Road.
9:22 a.m. — A woman reported finding a large knife with a metal handle in her car on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive after leaving the window down the night before.
9:38 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of vagrancy on South Line Street.
11:02 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a homeless man on the corner of West A and North Almon streets.
3:34 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 900 block of North Jefferson Street.
3:35 p.m. — Police received a vagrancy complaint on West A Street.
3:51 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of trespassing on North Almon Street.
7:51 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
7:58 p.m. — A suspicious package was reported on the 100 block of North Jackson Street.
9:12 p.m. — Police received a report of people hitting golf balls into traffic on West Pullman Road.
11:27 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 700 block of Homestead Place.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:08 a.m. — A brushfire was reported on the north side of Tomer Butte. A deputy responded and could not locate a fire.
1:38 a.m. — A tree struck by lightning caused a small fire on the 2200 block of Blaine Road in Moscow. Firefighters responded and the fire was contained.
2:06 a.m. — A resident on the 1700 block of State Highway 6 near Potlatch reported seeing a glow from a possible brushfire. A deputy responded and determined the glow originated from a streetlamp.
2:53 a.m. — A wildland fire was reported on the 3200 block of West Twin Road near Moscow. Moscow Firefighters responded and contained the roughly 70-foot-blaze.
8:22 a.m. — Firefighters responded to a report of a grassfire caused by a lightning strike on the 1100 block of Headrick Road in Potlatch. The fire consumed roughly 1/3rd of an acre before it was fully contained.
6:45 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Fiscus Road in Potlatch.
10:03 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Third Street in Juliaetta.