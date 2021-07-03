PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

9:09 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Kenny Drive.

9:17 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.

5:18 p.m. — A resident on South Street reported harassing behavior from a neighbor.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

1:46 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on State Route 272 in Palouse.

7:53 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

7:31 a.m. — Credit card fraud was reported at and address on North Main Street.

8:12 a.m. — An officer responded to a complaint of shoplifting at a business on West Pullman Road.

10:26 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the corner of East Sixth and South Blaine streets.

10:51 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on West Pullman Road.

11:45 a.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury traffic collision on the 2200 block of West Pullman Road.

12:20 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a woman walking around a parking lot on East Third Street.

1:10 p.m. — Police received a report of vandalism on the corner of North Polk Street and Rodeo Drive.

2:21 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of North Garfield Street.

3:07 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on a man who reportedly had his pants down at an address on South Adams Street.

4:25 p.m. — Police received a walk-in report of a road rage incident near the corner of East Third and South Main streets.

4:36 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a vehicle with California license plates running a red light and clipping the side mirror of another passing vehicle in a hit-and-run collision near the corner of East Sixth and South Jefferson streets.

8:19 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

8:39 p.m. — Police received a complaint of people smoking cigarettes in a nonsmoking residence on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.

10:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a complaint of aerial fireworks on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.

Thursday

12:43 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Grant Street.

12:54 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct on South Blaine Street.

1:12 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the corner of Indian Hills Drive and South Mountain View Road.

9:22 a.m. — A woman reported finding a large knife with a metal handle in her car on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive after leaving the window down the night before.

9:38 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of vagrancy on South Line Street.

11:02 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a homeless man on the corner of West A and North Almon streets.

3:34 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 900 block of North Jefferson Street.

3:35 p.m. — Police received a vagrancy complaint on West A Street.

3:51 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of trespassing on North Almon Street.

7:51 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.

7:58 p.m. — A suspicious package was reported on the 100 block of North Jackson Street.

9:12 p.m. — Police received a report of people hitting golf balls into traffic on West Pullman Road.

11:27 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 700 block of Homestead Place.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

1:08 a.m. — A brushfire was reported on the north side of Tomer Butte. A deputy responded and could not locate a fire.

1:38 a.m. — A tree struck by lightning caused a small fire on the 2200 block of Blaine Road in Moscow. Firefighters responded and the fire was contained.

2:06 a.m. — A resident on the 1700 block of State Highway 6 near Potlatch reported seeing a glow from a possible brushfire. A deputy responded and determined the glow originated from a streetlamp.

2:53 a.m. — A wildland fire was reported on the 3200 block of West Twin Road near Moscow. Moscow Firefighters responded and contained the roughly 70-foot-blaze.

8:22 a.m. — Firefighters responded to a report of a grassfire caused by a lightning strike on the 1100 block of Headrick Road in Potlatch. The fire consumed roughly 1/3rd of an acre before it was fully contained.

6:45 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Fiscus Road in Potlatch.

10:03 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Third Street in Juliaetta.

