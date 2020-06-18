​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

5:31 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of North Almon Street.

6 a.m. — A woman on the 800 block of North Garfield Street reported her ex-husband stole her stimulus check.

4:28 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers and cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 400 block of Veatch Street.

8:26 p.m. — A goat was reportedly making noise for two hours in the area of the 500 block of East Morton Street.

11:05 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Creekside Lane.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

8:01 a.m. — An individual reportedly sustained minor injuries from a dog bite on East Walnut Street in Genesee.

12:58 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of Teare Road near Moscow.

9:31 p.m. — A storage unit at Valhalla Mini Storage on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow was reportedly unlawfully accessed.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

9:34 a.m. — A resident on Valley Road reported her neighbor is threatening to damage her property.

3:54 p.m. — A non-injury vehicle collision was reported on Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.

6:55 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for second-degree burglary at Walmart.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

10:01 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Scholz Road.

5:29 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment in Lamont.

