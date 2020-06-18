MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
5:31 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
6 a.m. — A woman on the 800 block of North Garfield Street reported her ex-husband stole her stimulus check.
4:28 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers and cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 400 block of Veatch Street.
8:26 p.m. — A goat was reportedly making noise for two hours in the area of the 500 block of East Morton Street.
11:05 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Creekside Lane.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:01 a.m. — An individual reportedly sustained minor injuries from a dog bite on East Walnut Street in Genesee.
12:58 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of Teare Road near Moscow.
9:31 p.m. — A storage unit at Valhalla Mini Storage on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow was reportedly unlawfully accessed.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:34 a.m. — A resident on Valley Road reported her neighbor is threatening to damage her property.
3:54 p.m. — A non-injury vehicle collision was reported on Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.
6:55 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for second-degree burglary at Walmart.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:01 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Scholz Road.
5:29 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment in Lamont.