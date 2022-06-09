MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:30 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Pullman Road and Perimeter Drive.
5:12 p.m. — Police arrested a 39-year-old Moscow man who allegedly pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot his neighbor on the 800 block of Courtney Street during a dispute. He was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing an officer.
Wednesday
12:13 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:32 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
4:23 p.m. — Grand theft was reported on Guske Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:28 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Janet Street.
9:12 a.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
1:33 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
3:09 p.m. — A tire was slashed on the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
9:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Northwest Thomas Street.
9:24 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 300 block of East Spring Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:18 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on North G Street in Albion.
8:52 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
8:59 a.m. — The sheriff responded to a vehicle prowl on North Main Street in Albion.
6:44 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on North F Street in Albion.