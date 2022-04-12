MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
4:57 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Pullman and Farm roads.
Saturday
2:29 a.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Washington and Third streets.
11:15 a.m. — Theft was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
Sunday
12:23 a.m. — A fight between two males was reported at the Corner Club.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:03 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
Saturday
11:26 a.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on Moose Creek Road in Bovill.
11:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
Sunday
8:31 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
8:42 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.
1:45 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on Highway 6 in Harvard.
1:54 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Genesee-Troy Road in Genesee.
10:08 p.m. — A DUI was reported on Main and Fourth streets in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:01 a.m. — A yellow street sign was stolen on the 900 block of Northeast B Street.
2:24 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
2:37 p.m. — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Lake Street.
3:15 p.m. — Firefighters extinguished a fire on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
11:45 p.m. — Officers arrested a 30-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on East Main Street.
Saturday
1:19 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Whitman Street.
6:29 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a fire on the 1500 block of Southeast Johnson Avenue.
10:06 p.m. — A phone was stolen from Walmart on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
Sunday
12:18 a.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Northeast Whitman Street and Northeast Kamiaken Street.
6:48 a.m. — Police arrested a 50-year-old man for suspicion of burglary and assault on the 700 block of West Main Street.
9 a.m. — A car accident with injuries was reported on Northeast Terre View Drive.
11:42 a.m. — A jacket was stolen on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
4:36 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
WSU POLICE
Monday
10:39 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
11:56 p.m. — An officer warned a minor for possessing alcohol on the 800 block of Northeast D Street.
Saturday
2:05 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Stadium Way.
11:57 p.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman on a warrant near Northeast Veterans Mall and Northeast Campus Street.
Sunday
6:01 p.m. — A car accident with no injuries was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:13 a.m. — A woman was arrested for stealing a car on Southeast Jackson Street in Pullman.
Saturday
8:41 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on State Route 195 in Rosalia.
Sunday
9:45 a.m. — Multiple vehicles became stuck in snow at Rosauers in Colfax.
6:03 p.m. — Two people stole an all-terrain vehicle from a property on State Route 195 in Rosalia.