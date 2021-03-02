PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

9:38 a.m. — A person on Nye Street reported being hit in the arm.

12:38 p.m. — EMS responded to a heart problem on State and True streets.

2:15 p.m. — Police responded to a dog bite on State Street and determined it to be the result of the owner kicking the dog.

2:32 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and driving with a suspended license on State Street.

8:14 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a person passed out on a bench outside of Rico’s Pub.

11:29 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Oak Street.

Saturday

12:58 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Colorado Street.

1:40 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and second-degree rape.

1:54 p.m. — One person was warned following an incident of road rage on Bishop Boulevard.

5:28 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Lancer Lane.

11:18 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Kenny Drive.

Sunday

12:47 a.m. — An infraction was issued at a party on California Street.

10:22 a.m. — A customer was trespassed from The Old European Restaurant for allegedly harassing customers.

12:29 p.m. — Road rage was reported on Bishop Boulevard and King Drive.

12:37 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of tire damage from a pothole on Grand Avenue and Whitman Street.

2:33 p.m. — A window was shot out by a BB gun on Campus Street.

8:38 p.m. — A rape was reported in Pullman.

9:14 p.m. — EMS responded to an overdose on Big Sky Court.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

6:54 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Perimeter Drive and Old Pullman Road.

7:31 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Bearable Dentistry on South Main Street.

11:40 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

2:43 p.m. — A possible battery was reported on Sixth Street.

10:13 p.m. — Eggs were reportedly thrown at people on Elm Street.

Saturday

4:18 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 700 block of South Main Street.

10:15 a.m. — Snow skis and boots were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 2000 block of Conestoga Street.

3:08 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Pullman Road and Warbonnet Drive.

3:19 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Ash Street.

3:25 p.m. — Two moose were reported on North Hayes and East E streets.

3:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Almon Street.

9:44 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana at the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.

10:35 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of West A Street.

11:54 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.

Sunday

1:08 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.

10:30 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly damaged on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

10:35 a.m. — Two males reportedly carried a stop sign into an apartment at The Grove but police were unable to locate the males.

10:56 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Spotswood Street.

1:52 p.m. — License plates were reportedly missing from vehicles on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.

4:08 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the UI Wallace Residence Center.

4:44 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 500 block of East E Street.

4:53 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at WinCo.

8:15 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed on the 1400 block of West A Street.

10:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Line Street and West Pullman Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:34 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of South Tamarack Street in Genesee.

10:44 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 near Moscow.

Saturday

8:10 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on Highway 8 near Moscow.

10:59 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1300 block of Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick.

11:14 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of Pine Street in Bovill.

4:10 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on Highway 8 and Nora Creek Road near Troy.

5:49 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Cedar Grove Lane near Moscow.

8:57 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Highway 3 and Wallace Street in Kendrick.

Sunday

4:11 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 1000 block of Locust Lane near Deary.

