PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:38 a.m. — A person on Nye Street reported being hit in the arm.
12:38 p.m. — EMS responded to a heart problem on State and True streets.
2:15 p.m. — Police responded to a dog bite on State Street and determined it to be the result of the owner kicking the dog.
2:32 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and driving with a suspended license on State Street.
8:14 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a person passed out on a bench outside of Rico’s Pub.
11:29 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Oak Street.
Saturday
12:58 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Colorado Street.
1:40 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and second-degree rape.
1:54 p.m. — One person was warned following an incident of road rage on Bishop Boulevard.
5:28 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Lancer Lane.
11:18 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Kenny Drive.
Sunday
12:47 a.m. — An infraction was issued at a party on California Street.
10:22 a.m. — A customer was trespassed from The Old European Restaurant for allegedly harassing customers.
12:29 p.m. — Road rage was reported on Bishop Boulevard and King Drive.
12:37 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of tire damage from a pothole on Grand Avenue and Whitman Street.
2:33 p.m. — A window was shot out by a BB gun on Campus Street.
8:38 p.m. — A rape was reported in Pullman.
9:14 p.m. — EMS responded to an overdose on Big Sky Court.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
6:54 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Perimeter Drive and Old Pullman Road.
7:31 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Bearable Dentistry on South Main Street.
11:40 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
2:43 p.m. — A possible battery was reported on Sixth Street.
10:13 p.m. — Eggs were reportedly thrown at people on Elm Street.
Saturday
4:18 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 700 block of South Main Street.
10:15 a.m. — Snow skis and boots were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 2000 block of Conestoga Street.
3:08 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Pullman Road and Warbonnet Drive.
3:19 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Ash Street.
3:25 p.m. — Two moose were reported on North Hayes and East E streets.
3:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
9:44 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana at the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.
10:35 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of West A Street.
11:54 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
Sunday
1:08 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
10:30 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly damaged on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
10:35 a.m. — Two males reportedly carried a stop sign into an apartment at The Grove but police were unable to locate the males.
10:56 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Spotswood Street.
1:52 p.m. — License plates were reportedly missing from vehicles on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
4:08 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the UI Wallace Residence Center.
4:44 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 500 block of East E Street.
4:53 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at WinCo.
8:15 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed on the 1400 block of West A Street.
10:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Line Street and West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:34 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of South Tamarack Street in Genesee.
10:44 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 near Moscow.
Saturday
8:10 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on Highway 8 near Moscow.
10:59 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1300 block of Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick.
11:14 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of Pine Street in Bovill.
4:10 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road on Highway 8 and Nora Creek Road near Troy.
5:49 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Cedar Grove Lane near Moscow.
8:57 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Highway 3 and Wallace Street in Kendrick.
Sunday
4:11 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 1000 block of Locust Lane near Deary.