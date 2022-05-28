LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
May 20
Andrew Quentin Law, 25, and Emma Pearl Loney, 24, both of Pullman
Monday
Philip Charles Sharp, 43, and Athena Kae Hancock, 50, both of Potlatch
Harley Quentin Izaguirre, 27, of Spokane, and Raijoice Merrily Viola Mallery, 26, of Moscow
Jeremy Roberty Kenyon, 40, and Jylisa Renae Doney, 32, both of Moscow
Mark Anthony Stanton, 48, and Emilija Jovanovska, 41, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Travis Reed Jackson and Devyn Marie Hass, both of Moscow
Braden Allen Riggs, 30, and Kelsey Diane Kelly, 30, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Brandon Kendrick Meyer, 21, and Eleanore Grace Faunce, 23, both of Moscow
Thursday
Andrew Michael Stucker, 22, of Park City, Utah, and Aspen Brook Rogers, 19, of Moscow
Brian Peter Smentkowski, 56, of Moscow, and Erin Beth Tomson, 42, of Pullman
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Gary Alan Bratton, 68, of Bay St. Louis, Miss., and Kathleen Lundy Mccoy, 65, of Palouse
Wednesday
Terry Ray Turner, 44, and Kimberly Nohelani Mowbray, 31, both of Pullman
Bryce Austin Kramlich, 27, and Jocelyn Nicole Merenda, 29, both of Colfax
Jackie Dawn Wright, 40, and Loren Daryl Fry, 60, both of Diamond
Thursday
Brandon Lee Vandevender, 25, and Aspen Nicole White, 24, both of Lewiston
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
7:23 a.m. — Controlled substances were reported on the 900 block of North Polk Street.
12:53 p.m. — Graffiti was found on a tree on the 300 block of North Almon Street.
3:16 p.m. — A trailer was reported stolen from a residence on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
4:29 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Pleasant Place.
6:48 p.m. — A cat was found stuck in the engine compartment of a car on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
Friday
3:33 a.m. — A woman came into Gritman Medical Center’s emergency room claiming she was being threatened.
6:02 a.m. — A combative patient was reported at Gritman.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
n Four people were arrested at the Latah County Sheriff’s offices for warrants.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
6:38 a.m. — Someone reportedly stole candy and a fountain drink from Cougs Corner Mart on Terre View Drive.
5:05 p.m. — A man was taken into protective custody after being found lying in the road at Walmart.
3:41 p.m. — A theft was reported at Arby’s.
8:50 p.m. — A chainsaw was stolen from a resident’s backyard on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
n Five vehicle prowls were reported on Military Hill and College Hill.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:45 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a welfare check on McCoy Street in Oakesdale.
1:41 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 36-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle on State Route 27 and Farmington Road in Farmington.
8:48 p.m. — A homeless woman was reported walking down State Route 271 in Oakesdale.
9:13 p.m. — A deputy and the county coroner responded to a fall on State Route 27 in Garfield.