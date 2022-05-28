LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

May 20

Andrew Quentin Law, 25, and Emma Pearl Loney, 24, both of Pullman

Monday

Philip Charles Sharp, 43, and Athena Kae Hancock, 50, both of Potlatch

Harley Quentin Izaguirre, 27, of Spokane, and Raijoice Merrily Viola Mallery, 26, of Moscow

Jeremy Roberty Kenyon, 40, and Jylisa Renae Doney, 32, both of Moscow

Mark Anthony Stanton, 48, and Emilija Jovanovska, 41, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Travis Reed Jackson and Devyn Marie Hass, both of Moscow

Braden Allen Riggs, 30, and Kelsey Diane Kelly, 30, both of Moscow

Wednesday

Brandon Kendrick Meyer, 21, and Eleanore Grace Faunce, 23, both of Moscow

Thursday

Andrew Michael Stucker, 22, of Park City, Utah, and Aspen Brook Rogers, 19, of Moscow

Brian Peter Smentkowski, 56, of Moscow, and Erin Beth Tomson, 42, of Pullman

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Tuesday

Gary Alan Bratton, 68, of Bay St. Louis, Miss., and Kathleen Lundy Mccoy, 65, of Palouse

Wednesday

Terry Ray Turner, 44, and Kimberly Nohelani Mowbray, 31, both of Pullman

Bryce Austin Kramlich, 27, and Jocelyn Nicole Merenda, 29, both of Colfax

Jackie Dawn Wright, 40, and Loren Daryl Fry, 60, both of Diamond

Thursday

Brandon Lee Vandevender, 25, and Aspen Nicole White, 24, both of Lewiston

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

7:23 a.m. — Controlled substances were reported on the 900 block of North Polk Street.

12:53 p.m. — Graffiti was found on a tree on the 300 block of North Almon Street.

3:16 p.m. — A trailer was reported stolen from a residence on the 400 block of Lewis Street.

4:29 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Pleasant Place.

6:48 p.m. — A cat was found stuck in the engine compartment of a car on the 1100 block of East Third Street.

Friday

3:33 a.m. — A woman came into Gritman Medical Center’s emergency room claiming she was being threatened.

6:02 a.m. — A combative patient was reported at Gritman.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

n Four people were arrested at the Latah County Sheriff’s offices for warrants.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

6:38 a.m. — Someone reportedly stole candy and a fountain drink from Cougs Corner Mart on Terre View Drive.

5:05 p.m. — A man was taken into protective custody after being found lying in the road at Walmart.

3:41 p.m. — A theft was reported at Arby’s.

8:50 p.m. — A chainsaw was stolen from a resident’s backyard on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

n Five vehicle prowls were reported on Military Hill and College Hill.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

9:45 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a welfare check on McCoy Street in Oakesdale.

1:41 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 36-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle on State Route 27 and Farmington Road in Farmington.

8:48 p.m. — A homeless woman was reported walking down State Route 271 in Oakesdale.

9:13 p.m. — A deputy and the county coroner responded to a fall on State Route 27 in Garfield.

