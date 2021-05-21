PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:59 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a male threatening three juveniles on Lamont Drive.

2:06 p.m. — Police heard a cold report of a vehicle prowl on West Main Street.

2:12 p.m. — A man found unresponsive during a welfare check on Sunrise Drive was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.

Thursday

2:51 a.m. — A vehicle fire occurred on the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:24 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Union Flat Road in Pullman.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

1:32 a.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on East A and North Washington streets.

12:06 p.m. — The police department received an abnormal letter.

12:33 p.m. — Stalking was reported on the 2000 block of West Pullman Road.

1:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Third and South Jackson streets.

10:19 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an invalid driver’s license and warned for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on West Third and South Almon streets.

