PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:50 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Terre View Drive.
5:36 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2200 block of Turner Drive.
5:47 p.m. — An 18-year-old was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
10:42 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of driving with a suspended vehicle registration on Grand Avenue.
Two reports of vehicle theft were made in Pullman Monday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:02 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Roberts Street in Oakesdale.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
10:35 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a male and female with an accordion near Winco and Buffalo Wild Wings asking for money. They were unable to locate them.
12:12 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
3:13 p.m. — A person’s keys and coat were reported stolen from the Corner Club.
3:59 p.m. — A person’s laundry was stolen from her apartment laundry room on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:16 a.m. — An animal problem was reported on Kirby Street in Kendrick.
