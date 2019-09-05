MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
4:09 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of East Eighth Street.
8:33 a.m. — A male was reportedly sitting on a bench and yelling on the 500 block of South Home Street but police were unable to locate him.
12 p.m. — A traffic accident was reported on Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road. No one was transported to the hospital.
12:27 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges and possession of methamphetamine on the 500 block of West Palouse River Drive.
3:57 p.m. — A man on the 100 block of North Jackson Street reported he either lost his handgun or it was stolen from his vehicle.
4:36 p.m. — A female reportedly fell off a skateboard and possibly broke her ankle on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street. She was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
6:25 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
9:21 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:06 p.m. — A social security withdrawal card and $395 in cash were reported stolen on the 500 block of South Main Street in Troy.
9:56 p.m. — Wedding rings were reportedly stolen from a drawer of a residence on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow. The man believes a roommate stole them.
11:25 p.m. — A woman reported she saw someone inside her residence on the 600 block of Brown Court in Juliaetta. She and her husband reportedly searched the residence and surrounding area and did not locate anyone. Nothing was missing from the residence.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:30 a.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on the 800 block of Southwest State Street.
7:47 a.m. — A coyote was found in the area of Brandi Way and Valley Road.
8:57 a.m. — Fire and EMS responded to a medical emergency on the 1500 block of Southwest Capri Court.
10:38 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
11:40 a.m. — A theft was reported at the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
1:05 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
2:29 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief on the 1000 block of Monta Vista Circle.
9:49 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license on Davis Way.
10:26 p.m. — Fire and EMS performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Southeast Quail Ridge Drive.
12:57 a.m. — Intoxicated subjects at Jimmy John’s were returned home.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:08 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on the Bill Chipman Trail.
12:27 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of an assault at the jail.
10:43 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
12:08 a.m. — Police arrested an 18-year-old man for suspicion of possession of marijuana.