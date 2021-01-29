MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:26 p.m. — Someone reportedly jumped on the hood of a vehicle and damaged it on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
4:26 p.m. — A phone was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
5:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 900 block of South Washington Street.
9:34 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 800 block of North Grant Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:25 p.m. — The driver of a vehicle reportedly struck a jersey barrier on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow and continued driving to Applebee’s in Moscow. The driver, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Gritman Medical Center for injuries.
11:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Robinson Park and Mill roads near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:36 a.m. — A woman reported she drove into a building with her car at The Hills on Grand.
8:34 a.m. — A woman on Merman Drive reported her neighbors harassing her over a dog.
12:33 p.m. — A 37-year-old woman was arrested at Walmart for trespassing.
1:35 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported at Safeway.
4:04 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported at Churchill Downs apartments on Brandi Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:22 a.m. — Three batteries were reportedly stolen from a tractor last month on Mader Road in Palouse.
2:15 p.m. — A subject reported being threatened at Rosalia High School.