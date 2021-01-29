​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

2:26 p.m. — Someone reportedly jumped on the hood of a vehicle and damaged it on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.

4:26 p.m. — A phone was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.

5:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 900 block of South Washington Street.

9:34 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 800 block of North Grant Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:25 p.m. — The driver of a vehicle reportedly struck a jersey barrier on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow and continued driving to Applebee’s in Moscow. The driver, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Gritman Medical Center for injuries.

11:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Robinson Park and Mill roads near Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:36 a.m. — A woman reported she drove into a building with her car at The Hills on Grand.

8:34 a.m. — A woman on Merman Drive reported her neighbors harassing her over a dog.

12:33 p.m. — A 37-year-old woman was arrested at Walmart for trespassing.

1:35 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported at Safeway.

4:04 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported at Churchill Downs apartments on Brandi Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

9:22 a.m. — Three batteries were reportedly stolen from a tractor last month on Mader Road in Palouse.

2:15 p.m. — A subject reported being threatened at Rosalia High School.

