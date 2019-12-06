MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

10:38 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.

12:44 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of urinating in public after allegedly urinating on a light pole outside the Moscow Public Library. After urinating, the allegedly intoxicated man reportedly lay down on the grass.

4:38 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart. Police have a suspect.

4:39 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.

9:19 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of West Third Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

9:51 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Bennett Lumber near Princeton.

3:15 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

10:23 a.m. — A firearm theft was reported from the 600 block of North Grand Avenue.

10:34 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Fairmount Road.

3:57 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia was found on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.

5:30 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a traffic accident on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

8:49 p.m. — A diabetic problem was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Larry Street.

Thursday

1:29 a.m. — A traffic accident was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

3:10 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

6:23 p.m. — A bike was possibly stolen from Main Street in Colfax.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

7:45 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call on Cougar Way.

11:31 a.m. — A person was placed in protective custody following a welfare check at Rogers Hall.

4:19 p.m. — A theft was reported at The Bookie on Terrell Mall.

