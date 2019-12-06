MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:38 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
12:44 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of urinating in public after allegedly urinating on a light pole outside the Moscow Public Library. After urinating, the allegedly intoxicated man reportedly lay down on the grass.
4:38 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart. Police have a suspect.
4:39 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
9:19 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of West Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:51 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Bennett Lumber near Princeton.
3:15 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:23 a.m. — A firearm theft was reported from the 600 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:34 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Fairmount Road.
3:57 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia was found on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.
5:30 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a traffic accident on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:49 p.m. — A diabetic problem was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Larry Street.
Thursday
1:29 a.m. — A traffic accident was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
3:10 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:23 p.m. — A bike was possibly stolen from Main Street in Colfax.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
7:45 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call on Cougar Way.
11:31 a.m. — A person was placed in protective custody following a welfare check at Rogers Hall.
4:19 p.m. — A theft was reported at The Bookie on Terrell Mall.