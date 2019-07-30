MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
3:03 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of South Main and East Sixth streets for suspicion of DUI.
1:32 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports that a 76-year-old woman fainted on South Blaine Street and took her to Gritman Medical Center.
1:50 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of East Sixth and South Van Buren streets.
5:55 p.m. — A 52-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for suspicion of burglary and grand theft on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
6:10 p.m. — A subwoofer was reportedly stolen out of a vehicle on West Pullman Road.
6:19 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on Elm Street.
6:39 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on West Pullman Road.
6:57 p.m. — Police received a report of a noninjury traffic collision on West Pullman Road.
10:32 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue.
Saturday
12:54 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2300 block of West A Street.
3:31 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of North Van Buren Street.
11:41 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on North Main Street.
12:31 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on a water tower near the intersection of Perimeter and Nez Perce drives.
3:16 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 600 block of East E Street. Police said damage was largely limited to the deck attached to the residence.
4:03 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious woman on South Blaine Street.
5:25 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Spotswood Street.
7:31 p.m. — Police received reports of a calf in the roadway near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Vet Science Lane. An officer responded and returned the calf to its enclosure.
8:30 p.m. — A man was reportedly rummaging through a dumpster on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
9:42 p.m. — Officers received a report of harassment on South Blaine Street.
10:31 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious woman on West Sixth Street.
Sunday
1:01 a.m. — Police received a report that a car had been scratched near the 500 block of East Morton Street.
1:29 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2100 block of Concord Avenue.
5:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported near the corner of North Hayes and East F streets.
6:07 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 1600 block of Hillcrest Drive and transported one person to the hospital.
8:23 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for West Pullman Road.
8:42 p.m. — Theft of a scooter was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:18 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1000 block of Loess Road in Viola.
2:16 p.m. — Emergency services responded to and contained a field fire on Randall Flat Road near Moscow.
3:29 p.m. — Theft of a license plate was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
4:55 p.m. — Possible battery was reported on the 210 block of Ward Street in Juliaetta.
9:02 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
Saturday
8:51 a.m. — Fire crews responded to and contained a wildland fire on Forest Service Road 8234.
9:14 a.m. — Theft of $500 and a debit card was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road in Moscow.
10:18 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 100 block of Main Street in Juliaetta and transported a 55-year-old woman to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
4:52 p.m. — Police received a report that a battery charger was stolen on the 1300 block of Wallen Road in Moscow.
5:34 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Genesee-Juliaetta Road near Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:04 a.m. — A male reported vehicles tried to hit him while he was walking on Merman and Terre View drives.
11:40 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a child on Clay Court, but determined the child was fine.
4:03 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
7:20 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1200 block of Northwest State Street.
7:21 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
9:39 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on North Grand Avenue and Terre View Drive.
9:41 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 300 block of East Spring Street.
Saturday
1:18 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 500 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:27 a.m. — A road closed sign was seen flying around in the wind and almost hit a car on Bishop Boulevard. The construction company was contacted and responded.
12:38 p.m. — A utility trailer reportedly rolled down Sunrise Drive and caused damage to a mailbox.
6:03 p.m. — Police responded to possible harassment at the 100 block of Northwest Glenhaven Drive.
11:47 p.m. — Police arrested a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft at the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive after they allegedly did not pay their cab fare.
Sunday
12:17 a.m. — A woman reported a dog was taken out of her pickup on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:39 p.m. — A woman called to report a sexual assault that happened in 2016.
6:25 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on North Grand Avenue and Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
5:59 p.m. — A 22-year-old Lewiston man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Wawawai Road.
7:09 p.m. — Illegal burning was reported in Uniontown.
Sunday
2:58 a.m. — A rollover accident was reported on Palouse Cove Road in Palouse. No patients were taken to the hospital.
WSU POLICE
Friday
11:04 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 1900 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue
Saturday
12:55 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor operating a motorized vehicle after consuming alcohol on Spokane Street.
3:44 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana on Spokane Street.