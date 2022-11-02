PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:23 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Panorama Drive.
10:11 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Leland Drive.
11:06 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of Deane Street.
12:30 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Terre View Drive.
12:49 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of Deane Street.
1:16 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Stadium Way.
1:29 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.
1:43 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1000 block of Colorado Street.
7:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
8:10 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 100 block of Cedar Street.
10 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of State Street.
10:11 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Fisk Street.
11:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 900 block of Maple Street.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1500 block of Merman Drive overnight.
Police performed a welfare check on State Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Monday
11:26 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Chinook Drive.
5:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Thatuna Street.
Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 700 block of Chinook Drive overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:25 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on South River Road in Palouse.
6:52 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on D Street in Albion.
10:34 p.m. — Officers arrested a person for allegedly driving under the influence on Providence Court in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:01 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
10:38 a.m. — A male reported a political bumper sticker was scraped off his car on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
1:45 p.m. — A resident on the 2200 block of White Avenue said a woman attempted to assault him.
2:10 p.m. — A theft was reported at Rite Aid.
2:37 p.m. — A minivan struck a male in a crosswalk on Lauder Avenue and Main Street but both subjects left the scene when police arrived.
8:08 p.m. — A theft occurred at Walmart.
8:13 p.m. — Police arrested a male at MOD Pizza for suspicion of DUI following a reported hit-and-run collision.
10:38 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
11:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Main Street.
11:32 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2200 block of White Avenue.
Tuesday
12:02 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 2200 block of Nursery Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:30 p.m. — Inattentive driving was reported on South Main Street in Moscow.