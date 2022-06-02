MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

12:18 p.m. — A woman advised she found drugs at the 800 block of West South Washington Street.

5:21 p.m. — A coffee roaster caught fire at Bucer’s. The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries or serious damage.

6:23 p.m. — Police are investigating a suspect who reportedly shoplifted from Walgreens multiple times in the past eight months.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

4:20 p.m. — A collision was reported on Flannigan Creek Road in Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

10:37 a.m. — Two vehicle prowls were reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Indiana Street.

10:55 a.m. — An officer received a report of two vehicle prowls on the 400 block of Southwest State Street.

10:56 a.m. — One vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Monroe Street.

2:44 p.m. — An officer responded to a vehicle prowl on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.

4:34 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.

8:17 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

5:43 p.m. — A 45-year-old man from Endicott was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on School Road.

