MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:18 p.m. — A woman advised she found drugs at the 800 block of West South Washington Street.
5:21 p.m. — A coffee roaster caught fire at Bucer’s. The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries or serious damage.
6:23 p.m. — Police are investigating a suspect who reportedly shoplifted from Walgreens multiple times in the past eight months.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:20 p.m. — A collision was reported on Flannigan Creek Road in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:37 a.m. — Two vehicle prowls were reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Indiana Street.
10:55 a.m. — An officer received a report of two vehicle prowls on the 400 block of Southwest State Street.
10:56 a.m. — One vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
2:44 p.m. — An officer responded to a vehicle prowl on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:34 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.
8:17 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:43 p.m. — A 45-year-old man from Endicott was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on School Road.