WSU POLICE
Tuesday
12:11 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check at Neill Hall.
11:42 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a sick person at Perham Hall.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:13 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.
4:01 p.m. — Officers arrested a 30-year-old man for violating a no contact order.
6:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Spring Street.
Wednesday
3:47 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:54 a.m. — A stolen travel trailer was recovered on Marvin Wells Road in Colfax.
11:05 p.m. — A 30-year-old man from Lewiston was arrested for a controlled substance problem on State Route 128 in Clarkston.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:06 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of East Third Street.
2:31 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street.
4:50 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.
5:27 p.m. — Mail was reported stolen from the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
10:52 p.m. — Police took a report of a resident making threats when his vehicle was towed on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:31 a.m. — A theft was reported on Main Street in Juliaetta.