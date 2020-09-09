MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:55 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
2:38 a.m. — A 27-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI on the 500 block of West Third Street.
8:21 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Stinker Stores on West Pullman Road.
8:48 a.m. — A 64-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the 1600 block of Sand Road. A 59-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of heroin.
3:17 p.m. — A stolen bicycle was reported on the 200 block of Peterson Drive.
3:40 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Sherwin-Williams on West Pullman Road.
3:47 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
8:08 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Safeway.
Saturday
1:54 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Queen Road.
2:18 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 500 block of Queen Road.
2:30 p.m. — A 19-year-old man will be cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
3:43 p.m. — A 42-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on North Polk Street and Greensides Place.
3:54 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 300 block of East Third Street.
4:09 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
6:03 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
Sunday
12:44 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of King Road.
11:34 a.m. — Two political signs were reportedly stolen on the 800 block of Panorama Drive.
1:36 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported at Wendy’s on West Pullman Road. No one was taken to the hospital.
2:01 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported at the Idaho Inn on West Pullman Road. No one was taken to the hospital.
2:04 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported at St. Mary’s School on North Monroe Street.
6:35 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at U-Haul on West Pullman Road.
7:44 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of East Eighth Street.
10:30 p.m. — An article of clothing was reportedly stolen at Sudzees Laundry on West Third Street.
11:55 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Monday
2:02 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on Elm Street.
2:21 a.m. — A noise complaint was made at Delta Tau Delta fraternity on Idaho Avenue.
1:18 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 600 block of Ash Street.
4:04 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on North Main Street.
4:12 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Pintail Lane.
7:25 p.m. — A stolen bicycle was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
7:34 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a front door step on the 1200 block of East Third Street.
10:03 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:48 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1100 block of Davis Road near Viola.
11:42 a.m. — A 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital after reportedly crashing a bicycle on the Latah Trail near State Highway 8 and Pine Crest Road outside Moscow.
5:12 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center by a private vehicle after reportedly crashing an all-terrain vehicle near Little Boulder Creek Campground outside Deary.
6:18 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 200 block of Spruce Street in Bovill.
Saturday
8:15 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Gold Hill and Lemman Creek roads near Princeton.
4:18 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on North Mountain View and Moscow Mountain roads near Moscow.
8:35 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on North Mountain View Road and East Third Street in Moscow.
9:31 p.m. — A 66-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
10:53 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Teare Road near Moscow.
Sunday
5:57 a.m. — A deer-versus-vehicle collision was reported on the 1500 block of State Highway 99 near Troy. The deer died.
9:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Highway 6 near Harvard.