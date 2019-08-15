PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:01 a.m. — Police were advised a piece of granite was in the middle of the road on North Grand Avenue.

11:12 a.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on State Street.

11:21 a.m. — Police were advised that two large sheets of plywood were found in the middle of the road on Davis Way.

12:04 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 1700 block of Northwest Lamont Drive.

4:18 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 900 block of South Grand Avenue.

4:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

5:01 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 100 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:13 p.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way reported feeling threatened.

8:56 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.

11:10 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of attempted self-harm on Kamiaken Street.

Wednesday

2:42 a.m. — One person was taken to PRH following a reported illness on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

3:43 p.m. — A 20-year-old Garfield man was arrested for suspicion of theft, burglary and vehicle prowl on State Route 27.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

2:43 a.m. — A male was reportedly wandering in his underwear at the Best Western Plus University Inn. The individual was a guest at the hotel and found his way back inside his room by the time police arrived.

9:34 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine on the 100 block of North Lincoln Street.

11:57 a.m. — A 38-year-old man will be trespassed from Michaels on West Pullman Road after allegedly stealing items from the store multiple times.

12:33 p.m. — A male reported items were stolen from his apartment on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street but a family member admitted to playing a prank and no crime had been committed.

1:06 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1200 block of Nez Perce Drive.

1:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Stinker Stores on West Pullman Road.

3:09 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Washington and East Fifth streets.

5:07 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

1:37 a.m. — A 35-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI on Mill Road and State Highway 8 near Moscow.

9:11 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near mile marker 35 on State Highway 8 outside Bovill.

1:08 p.m. — A minor vehicle collision was reported on the 1200 block of Nez Perce Drive in Moscow.

4 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on state highways 99 and 3 in Kendrick.

