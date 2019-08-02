MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
5:58 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of North Jefferson Street.
7:59 a.m. — Syringes were reportedly on the sidewalk near Friendship Square, but officers did not find any.
2:14 p.m. — Three bags locked to a bicycle post on the 900 block of South Line Street were reportedly stolen.
2:37 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly got its door dinged on the 1500 block of West Pullman Road.
2:53 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Troy Road.
5:02 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1500 block of Borah Avenue.
5:39 p.m. — Two pairs of pants and one shirt were reportedly stolen by a male from the Hope Center on the 1200 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:37 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported near the Elks Golf Course on the 3000 block of State Highway 8 near Moscow.
2:18 p.m. — A 54-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman claimed the other battered them on the 1000 block of Headrick Road near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:58 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
9:26 a.m. — Police responded to a report of harassment on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
11:33 a.m. — A car was reported for not slowing for pedestrians on the 1400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
12:57 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
1:50 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
2:27 p.m. — A male reported being threatened on the 400 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
3:44 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a suspicious person in a vehicle on the 1500 block of Northwest Leland Drive.
6:54 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dispute between roommates on the 1300 block of Northwest Deane Street.
9:01 p.m. — Police took a subject to a the hospital after a welfare check on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:24 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a runaway juvenile on Brown Road in Pullman.
7:20 p.m. — Deputies were unable to locate a possibly intoxicated subject on Main Street in Pullman.