PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
1:12 p.m. — Police responded to a dispute over ownership of a dog on Old Moscow Road.
5:39 p.m. — Two neighbors were reported for allegedly assaulting each other on Fisk Street.
Saturday
7:17 p.m. — Residents reported missing Christmas decorations on Brandi Way.
8:20 a.m. — An injured person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Clarkson Court.
10:45 a.m. — A vehicle break-in was reported on Terre View Drive.
4:18 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on Dexter Street.
4:31 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft at Rockstar Body Bar.
Sunday
5:04 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Turner Drive.
Monday
3:11 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:49 a.m. — Deputies responded to a rollover accident with minor injuries on State Route 195 in Colton.
7:10 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a threat of self-harm in Tekoa.
3:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a vicious dog on Main Street in Garfield.
Saturday
10:43 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on SR 195 in Colfax.
Sunday
11:22 a.m. — A threatening person was reported on Zimmerman Road in Oakesdale.
11:27 a.m. — A threat of self-harm was reported in Tekoa.
11:31 a.m. — A vicious dog was reported on Front Street in Albion.
1:13 p.m. — A four-wheeler trailer was reported stolen from Broadway Street in St. John.
2:03 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Grove Road in Endicott.
5:01 p.m. — A possible assault was reported at Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
5:37 a.m. — A woman reported she saw someone in a tree trying to get into an apartment on Lauder Avenue.
12:30 p.m. — A battery was reported in a bathroom at John’s Alley Tavern.
1:02 p.m. — Drugs were reportedly found in a baby stroller inside an apartment building on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
11:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.
Saturday
3:57 a.m. — An intoxicated man on East Fourth and South Washington streets was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
7:03 a.m. — An elderly woman on the 400 block of North Almon Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
8:39 a.m. — License plates were reported stolen from the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
9 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
9:23 a.m. — A license plate was reported stolen on the 300 block of Victoria Drive.
10:43 a.m. — A 37-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 800 block of Travois Way.
11:03 a.m. — A vehicle tire was reportedly slashed on the 500 block of North Washington Street.
12:10 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of North Asbury Street.
12:21 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.
12:27 p.m. — A vehicle tire was reportedly slashed on the 500 block of North Washington Street.
2:07 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.
2:55 p.m. — A license plate was reportedly stolen on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
3:14 p.m. — A license plate was reportedly stolen on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
4:55 p.m. — A 59-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident on the 300 block of South Main Street.
10:41 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Studio 1 hotel on Baker Street.
Sunday
1:12 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of Taylor Avenue.
3:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on South Main and East Eighth streets.
9:41 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Palouse Mall.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
10:44 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1300 block of Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick.
Sunday
10:18 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of Fir Street in Onaway.