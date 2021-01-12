PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

1:12 p.m. — Police responded to a dispute over ownership of a dog on Old Moscow Road.

5:39 p.m. — Two neighbors were reported for allegedly assaulting each other on Fisk Street.

Saturday

7:17 p.m. — Residents reported missing Christmas decorations on Brandi Way.

8:20 a.m. — An injured person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Clarkson Court.

10:45 a.m. — A vehicle break-in was reported on Terre View Drive.

4:18 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on Dexter Street.

4:31 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft at Rockstar Body Bar.

Sunday

5:04 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Turner Drive.

Monday

3:11 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Terre View Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:49 a.m. — Deputies responded to a rollover accident with minor injuries on State Route 195 in Colton.

7:10 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a threat of self-harm in Tekoa.

3:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a vicious dog on Main Street in Garfield.

Saturday

10:43 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on SR 195 in Colfax.

Sunday

11:22 a.m. — A threatening person was reported on Zimmerman Road in Oakesdale.

11:27 a.m. — A threat of self-harm was reported in Tekoa.

11:31 a.m. — A vicious dog was reported on Front Street in Albion.

1:13 p.m. — A four-wheeler trailer was reported stolen from Broadway Street in St. John.

2:03 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Grove Road in Endicott.

5:01 p.m. — A possible assault was reported at Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

5:37 a.m. — A woman reported she saw someone in a tree trying to get into an apartment on Lauder Avenue.

12:30 p.m. — A battery was reported in a bathroom at John’s Alley Tavern.

1:02 p.m. — Drugs were reportedly found in a baby stroller inside an apartment building on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

11:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.

Saturday

3:57 a.m. — An intoxicated man on East Fourth and South Washington streets was taken to Gritman Medical Center.

7:03 a.m. — An elderly woman on the 400 block of North Almon Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center.

8:39 a.m. — License plates were reported stolen from the 1600 block of Lenter Street.

9 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.

9:23 a.m. — A license plate was reported stolen on the 300 block of Victoria Drive.

10:43 a.m. — A 37-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 800 block of Travois Way.

11:03 a.m. — A vehicle tire was reportedly slashed on the 500 block of North Washington Street.

12:10 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of North Asbury Street.

12:21 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.

12:27 p.m. — A vehicle tire was reportedly slashed on the 500 block of North Washington Street.

2:07 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.

2:55 p.m. — A license plate was reportedly stolen on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.

3:14 p.m. — A license plate was reportedly stolen on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.

4:55 p.m. — A 59-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident on the 300 block of South Main Street.

10:41 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Studio 1 hotel on Baker Street.

Sunday

1:12 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of Taylor Avenue.

3:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on South Main and East Eighth streets.

9:41 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Palouse Mall.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Saturday

10:44 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1300 block of Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick.

Sunday

10:18 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of Fir Street in Onaway.

