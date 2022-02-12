MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:29 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported at Rosauers.
10:47 a.m. — A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI on the 900 block of South Washington Street.
4:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 200 block of South Almon Street.
11:18 p.m. — A man was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on the 300 block of West C Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
5:39 p.m. — Two buses collided on Northwest Davis Way and Northwest State Street. No injuries were reported.
10:12 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for allegedly stealing a vehicle.
Friday
4:32 a.m. — An officer responded to a burglary at the Quality Inn Paradise Creek hotel.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
2:18 p.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of a hit-and-run.
Friday
2:05 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:11 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for an alleged assault on West Front Street in St. John.
9:57 p.m. — A welfare check was provided on Kamerrer Road in Pullman.