MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

9:29 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported at Rosauers.

10:47 a.m. — A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI on the 900 block of South Washington Street.

4:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 200 block of South Almon Street.

11:18 p.m. — A man was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on the 300 block of West C Street.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

5:39 p.m. — Two buses collided on Northwest Davis Way and Northwest State Street. No injuries were reported.

10:12 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Friday

4:32 a.m. — An officer responded to a burglary at the Quality Inn Paradise Creek hotel.

WSU POLICE

Thursday

2:18 p.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of a hit-and-run.

Friday

2:05 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

8:11 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for an alleged assault on West Front Street in St. John.

9:57 p.m. — A welfare check was provided on Kamerrer Road in Pullman.

