PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:23 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Northwest Davis Way.
6:36 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
1:28 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on Southeast Forest Way.
3:11 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 2200 block of East Grimes Way.
9:31 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of malicious mischief on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:29 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on North F Street in Albion.
8:54 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of individuals living out of their vehicle on private property near South Highway 27 in Oakesdale.
10:34 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on West McCoy Street in Oakesdale.
12:36 p.m. — An alleged domestic dispute was reported on East Sixth Street in Lacrosse.
4:18 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Kelsey Road in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:22 a.m. — Tools were reported stolen from a shed on the 700 block of Indian Hills Drive.
10:49 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of North Adams Street.
10:58 a.m. — A noninjury hit-and-run collision occurred next to the 1912 Center.
11:59 a.m. — A hit-and-run occurred at WinCo.
12:24 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle-versus-bicycle accident occurred on the 300 block of South Main Street.
4:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a group of people with open containers being loud at Friendship Square.
5:21 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant at Friendship Square.
Thursday
12:53 a.m. — Police heard a third-party report of a sex offense at the Theophilus Tower on the University of Idaho campus.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:39 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Lewiston man for multiple out of county warrants on Highway 95 in Moscow.
5:07 a.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on Highway 8 in Deary.
11:20 p.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on Wallen Road in Moscow.