LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Nov. 21
Guillermo Garcia Navarro, 44, of Newport, Kent., and Adrienne Elizabeth Shea, 38, of Moscow.
Thys Ballard, 24, and Azadeh Nikoukar, 38, both of Moscow.
Jethin Pulikkottil Jacob, 32, and Huichao Wang, 37, both of Pullman.
Benjamin Paul Newell, 38, and Gwen Michelle Burrow, 38, both of Moscow.
Nov. 23
Andrew Pater Brown, 41, of Moscow, and Audrey Beatrice Van Nuland, 30, of Pullman.
George Anthony Porter, 44, of Tensed, and Jolee Marie Wilcoxson, 43, of Princeton.
Brandon Nicholas Alexander Yadao Wyatt, 30, and Elizabeth Ann Van Gilder, 42, both of Moscow.
Monday
Hunter Alan Squires, 20, and Alexis Celestia Eborn, 20, both of Moscow.
Nicholas John Anthony, 24, and Isabella Marie Adame, 22, both of Pullman.
Thursday
Jan Aasen-Quesnell, 56, and Amy Anngelique Aasen-Quesnell, 51, both of Moscow
Divorces
Nov. 22
Samantha Holmes and Joseph Merril Kirk.
Nathan Moore and Nicole JanMarie Pew.
Audrey Martin and Bradley Martin.
Donald Ray Chilson and Morgan Ashley Jones.
Thursday
David Wallis and Jackie Wallis.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:49 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Merman Drive.
11:32 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 600 block of Kamiaken Street.
1:54 p.m. — Two 18-year old men and a 19-year-old man were arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 400 block of Fairmount Road.
4:15 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Main Street.
A 22-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence on Campus Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
3:14 p.m. — Officers and the fire department responded to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
4:51 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
5 p.m. — An 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man were arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor and reckless endangerment on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
8:25 p.m. — Police and medics responded to an unconscious person on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
10:07 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
No update Friday from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Indian Hills Drive.
11 p.m. — A noninjury car crash was reported on Blaine and Mabelle streets.
Thursday
7:44 a.m. — Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a generator on the 1500 block of Levick Street.
1:37 p.m. — Social Security cards were reported stolen on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
2:17 p.m. — Loitering was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.
5:17 p.m. — Two teenagers were reportedly throwing snowballs at cars on D and Main streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:16 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Guernsey Cutoff Road near Princeton.
Five vehicles slid off the road and three vehicle collisions were reported Wednesday in Latah County.
Thursday
12:55 p.m. — A fish and game violation was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Kendrick.
3:03 p.m. — A battery was reported on Tomer Road in Moscow.
6:57 p.m. — An electrical fire was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Deary.