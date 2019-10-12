LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Oct. 4
David Sturing, 43, and Vanessa Suquet, 39, both of Moscow
Jimmy Oribo, 31, and Linda Henson, 36, both of Lewiston
Monday
Cole Wallen and Cassie Andres, both 21 of Moscow
Tuesday
Trevor Ramsey, 27, and Jessica Stapleton, 39, both of Deary
Wednesday
Joanna Thomason, 25, and Trevor Garrett, 30, both of Moscow
Divorces
Tuesday
Amanda Berney and John Berney
Thursday
Justin Moore and Anndrea Navesky
Sentencings
Wednesday
Harlen York, 20, of Moscow, was convicted of his second DUI offense. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, two years probation, fined $802.50 and his driver’s license was suspended for one year.
Sara Dempster, 41, of Moscow, was convicted of excessive DUI. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail, one year probation, fined $802.50 and her driver’s license was suspended for one year.
Brandy Hewitt, 32, of Bovill, was convicted of DUI. She was sentenced to one year probation, fined $502.50 and her driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Sept. 26
Bryce Frederick Johnson, 32, and Anita Elizabeth Peralta, 29, both of Rosalia.
Sept. 27
Kevin Donald King, 31, and Lauren Kayleen Goss, 25, both of Moscow
Dylan Joshua Freeman, 22, and Zoeii Lynn Marotto, 22, Pullman
Cody Joseph Chubb, 21, and Ambriyanna Nicole Wooten, 24, both of Pullman
Sept. 30
Michael Edward Mahaffy, 58, and Amanda Christine Leighton, 44, both of Palouse.
Oct. 2
Kyler Raymond Jacobs, 24, and Jacklyn Renee Armstrong, 24, both of Pullman
Oct. 4
Jake Alan Gordon, 25, and Haley Marie Lindgren, 24, both of Colfax
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:16 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Pullman Road.
11:42 a.m. — A woman on Deakin Avenue was reportedly scammed of $1,000 in eBay and Google Play cards
1:21 p.m. — A 42-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges on South Washington and Lewis streets.
1:23 p.m. — An individual reportedly rolled a tractor tire down a hill and knocked over a pathway light at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute.
2:54 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road.
3:54 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at St. Mary’s School on North Monroe Street.
11:56 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Extension.
Thursday
3:08 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Walmart.
4:41 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Rayburn Street.
6:55 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing food multiple times from the Moscow Food Co-op. He was also trespassed from the store.
7:05 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Washington and East Fourth streets.
10:10 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Residence Street.
10:21 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 400 block of Indian Hills Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:26 a.m. — An identity theft was reported on the 100 block of South Pike Street in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:09 a.m. — Police responded to a verbal argument on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.
7:57 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on North Grand Avenue and Terre View Drive.
12:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of bologna and mustard placed on a vehicle.
2:08 p.m. — Police responded to an argument between two students on the 300 block of Southeast Crestview Street.
4:01 p.m. — A resident reported someone broke into their backyard on the 400 block of Northwest Irving Street, but nothing was stolen.
4:40 p.m. — Police responded to a report of individuals wanting to fight on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
4:42 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.
Thursday
12:18 a.m. — Police responded for a reported rape on Glenhaven Drive.
8:29 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for violating a protection order on the 500 block of Southwest Summer street.
1:03 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old woman on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive for suspicion of violating a protection order, second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. She allegedly choked a man at that residence the night before and then broke his TV when she returned on Thursday.
1:51 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
4:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of unwanted touching on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
10:05 p.m. — A vehicle was reported high centered after doing doughnuts in a parking lot on the 2300 block of Northeast Hopkins Court.
Friday
12:01 a.m. — A woman was taken into protective custody from the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive after allegedly attacking her roommate with a tennis racket and threatening to stab another person at the residence.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:20 a.m. — Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a vehicle on Stevens Street in Steptoe.
1:59 p.m. — Deputies arrested a man for three felony warrants on Webb Street in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
2:03 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of criminal trespass on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Thursday
5:23 p.m. — Police responded to a non-injury vehicle accident on Spokane Street.