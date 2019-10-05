LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Sept. 27

Matthias Galvin, 28, of Springfield, Mass., and Sarah Sebourn, 27, of Moscow

Monday

Grayson Cole, 27, and Jaime Young, 25, both of Moscow

Deborah Olguin, 62, and Steven Clyde, 55, both of Genesee

Olivia Loveless, 23, and Andrew Bates, 28, both of Moscow

John Preston, 56, and Leeanne Noble, 50, both of Moscow

Brandy Blackburn, 27, and Jacob Mann, 30, both of Harvard

Tuesday

Hayden Kanikkeberg, 27, and Ashleigh Houser, 28, both of Moscow

Dillan Bowden, 19, and Melvina Taylor, 20, both of Moscow

Thursday

Cade Goebel, 32, and Kelsee Weiler, 26, both of Moscow

Clayton Lockie and Samantha Candler, both 27, of Troy

Divorces

Monday

David Orlandi and Ashley Schu

Jeremy Tamsen and Ross Wulf

Tuesday

Patrick Vaughan and Stormy Vaughan

Sentencings

Tuesday

Monte Rhoades, 28, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to three years probation, fined $285.50 and is ordered to pay $100 in restitution. If unsuccessful on probation, he faces five years in prison, including two years fixed.

Jarrod Hamburg, 22, of Potlatch, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $457.50.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

12:11 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

12:47 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.

2:42 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.

4:14 p.m. — A possible fake ID was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue. An officer responded and determined the ID was valid.

4:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

1:06 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance in Pullman.

4:42 p.m. — A non-injury traffic collision was reported on Whelan Road.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

1:03 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Extension.

10:30 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.

2:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.

5:58 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.

8:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at McDonald’s on West Pullman Road.

Tags

Recommended for you