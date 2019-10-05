LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Sept. 27
Matthias Galvin, 28, of Springfield, Mass., and Sarah Sebourn, 27, of Moscow
Monday
Grayson Cole, 27, and Jaime Young, 25, both of Moscow
Deborah Olguin, 62, and Steven Clyde, 55, both of Genesee
Olivia Loveless, 23, and Andrew Bates, 28, both of Moscow
John Preston, 56, and Leeanne Noble, 50, both of Moscow
Brandy Blackburn, 27, and Jacob Mann, 30, both of Harvard
Tuesday
Hayden Kanikkeberg, 27, and Ashleigh Houser, 28, both of Moscow
Dillan Bowden, 19, and Melvina Taylor, 20, both of Moscow
Thursday
Cade Goebel, 32, and Kelsee Weiler, 26, both of Moscow
Clayton Lockie and Samantha Candler, both 27, of Troy
Divorces
Monday
David Orlandi and Ashley Schu
Jeremy Tamsen and Ross Wulf
Tuesday
Patrick Vaughan and Stormy Vaughan
Sentencings
Tuesday
Monte Rhoades, 28, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to three years probation, fined $285.50 and is ordered to pay $100 in restitution. If unsuccessful on probation, he faces five years in prison, including two years fixed.
Jarrod Hamburg, 22, of Potlatch, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $457.50.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:11 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
12:47 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
2:42 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.
4:14 p.m. — A possible fake ID was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue. An officer responded and determined the ID was valid.
4:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:06 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance in Pullman.
4:42 p.m. — A non-injury traffic collision was reported on Whelan Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:03 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Extension.
10:30 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
2:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
5:58 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
8:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at McDonald’s on West Pullman Road.