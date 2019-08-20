PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:40 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an unconscious person at the 600 block of Southeast South Street.
8:54 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Dillon Street.
4:10 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 2500 block of South Grand Avenue.
5:10 p.m. — A possible suspicious person was reported on the 700 block Northeast Thatuna Street.
8:39 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Dilke Street.
10:02 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on College Avenue.
10:18 p.m. — Police responded to a possibly intoxicated person on Spring and Main streets.
11:28 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license on Monroe Street.
11:47 p.m. — Police responded to a 19-year-old man allegedly walking with a beer in his hand.
Saturday
12:31 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.
12:46 a.m. — A woman was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after having a medical problem on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
1:18 a.m. — Police responded to an unconscious man on the 500 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street and turned him over to his roommate.
5:35 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:48 a.m. — A man on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive believed he found a stolen vehicle.
11 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
11:38 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident on the 500 block of East Main Street.
12 p.m. — Police responded to a report that a man broke into a residence on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive and bought items on their laptop.
12:50 p.m. — A man reported his girlfriend hit him while they were on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
12:50 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:15 p.m. — A female on the 200 block of East Main Street said an older male cornered her and attempted to hug her.
2:16 p.m. — Police responded to a medical problem at Walmart.
3:26 p.m. — A streaker was reported running on Duncan Lane.
5:26 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
10:34 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
Sunday
12:11 a.m. — An 18-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Brandi Way and Valley Road.
1:10 a.m. — An intoxicated man on the 900 block of Northeast Linden Street was transported to PRH.
10:25 a.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
12:12 p.m. — Car windows were smashed on the 800 block of Northeast B Street.
2:43 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
7:13 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious mischief on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:31 p.m. — A subject reported her dog was attacked by two other dogs on Ritchie Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:26 a.m. — A door was egged on Valleyview Avenue in Colfax.
2:06 p.m. — A possible drunk driver was reported on Upton Street in Colfax.
2:53 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
7:01 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited and released on Almota Road for driving with a suspended license.
Saturday
2:12 p.m. — A 41-year-old Clarkston man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, and a 48-year-old Clarkston man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on Wawawai Road.
9 p.m. — Deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle accident involving a deer on Almota Road.
WSU POLICE
Friday
11:52 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Stimson Hall.
Saturday
1:44 a.m. — Police responded to a possible injury at Rogers Hall.
2:34 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor operating a vehicle after consuming alcohol on the 1100 block of East Main Street.
12:41 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:51 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Rogers Hall.
Sunday
12:48 a.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old subject on suspicion of minor operating a vehicle after consuming alcohol and possession of marijuana.
Monday
1:16 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
2:20 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:08 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
4:25 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
9:30 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Walmart.
10:30 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Super 8 on Peterson Drive.
11:01 a.m. — A 15-year-old male bicyclist sustained a scratch to his left leg after a driver of a vehicle pulled out of the McDonald’s parking lot on West Pullman Road. The bicyclist was not taken to the hospital, and the 23-year-old driver was warned.
11:42 a.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested for possession of stolen property near WinCo after allegedly stealing $4.88 worth of items from Sunset Mart on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
12:29 p.m. — A sound bar was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 2600 block of Weymouth Street. There are no suspects.
3:45 p.m. — A male was reportedly walking in the Palouse Mall parking lot with a gun in a shopping cart. Police were unable to locate the individual.
4:43 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
5:01 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of Vandal Drive.
7:23 p.m. — Multiple items were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 800 block of Fairview Drive. There are no suspects.
Saturday
12:50 a.m. — A man on South Hayes and Kenneth streets reportedly tried to leave in a vehicle after an argument with his wife but, allegedly unbeknownst to him, the woman grabbed his passenger door handle and the man started driving away. The woman allegedly let go of the handle and received minor injuries to her left arm, hand and leg.
2:51 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
3:30 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
5:36 p.m. — An individual reportedly tried to use a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road. Police were unable to locate the person.
5:46 p.m. — A small group of people were allegedly shooting cans with BB guns at Hordemann’s Pond on East E Street. Police told them to stop, and they complied.
5:47 p.m. — Cat treats worth $19.99 were reportedly stolen from Petco. Police have not found the suspects.
8:39 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on South Cleveland Street.
10:05 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was cited for suspicion of trespassing after a physical fight outside Champions Bar and Grill. The man had previously been trespassed from the establishment.
Sunday
2:07 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of West A Street.
6:55 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
9:59 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
12:35 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.
3:53 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1300 block of South Blaine Street. He was also booked on possession of methamphetamine.
6:24 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methelphenidate, heroin and heroin paraphernalia at Cenex on North Main Street.
6:11 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed outside the Federal Building on East Fifth Street during the Moscow Farmers Market.
10:26 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at McDonald Elementary School.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:39 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on State Highway 8 and Lenville Road near Moscow.
5:18 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
Sunday
11:22 a.m. — A 29-year-old Lapwai man was arrested on an out-of-county warrant near mile marker 36 on State Highway 3 outside Deary.
5:25 p.m. — An assault was reported near mile marker 360 on U.S. Highway 95 outside Potlatch.