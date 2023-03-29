WSU POLICE
Monday
12:31 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to an overdose on the 600 block of Library Mall.
Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Library Mall overnight.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:49 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 600 block of Kamiaken Street.
1:50 p.m. — Automobile theft was reported on the 100 block of Ann Street.
3:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of B Street.
3:29 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault on the 500 block of Greyhound Way.
10:25 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Bleasner Drive.
Fraud was reported three times in Pullman Monday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:10 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Finch Road in Oakesdale.
Saturday
Three reports of suspicious circumstances were made in Whitman County Saturday.
Sunday
4:13 p.m. — Deputies arrested a man under suspicion of an outstanding warrant in Oakesdale.
Monday
6:50 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 35-year-old woman under suspicion of DWLS on state route 195 in Thornton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
10:28 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of abnormal behavior on Nez Perce Drive.
1:01 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2500 block of Shelby Lane.
2:03 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
3:20 p.m. — An unconscious female was reported on the 900 block of Orchard Drive.
4:31 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 300 block of Julie Drive.
8:40 p.m. — A theft was reported on Mountain View Road and Lemhi Drive.
Tuesday
1:43 a.m. — One person found dumpster diving on Peterson Drive was arrested for a warrant.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:31 a.m. — Threats were reported on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.
