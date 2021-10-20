MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

8:24 a.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after a following up with a possible suicidal person on Polk Street.

1:36 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported in front of the University of Idaho Library.

6:18 p.m. — A resident reported her neighbor harassing her on the 200 block of Farm Road.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

3:15 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

4:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 200 block of East Main Street.

4:36 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

WSU POLICE

Monday

10:46 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

5:58 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Colfax.

9:51 p.m. — A patient assaulted staff members at Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

12:32 a.m. — A 61-year-old Troy woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Highway 8 in Deary.

3:28 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Carmichael Road in Moscow.

