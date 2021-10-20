MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:24 a.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after a following up with a possible suicidal person on Polk Street.
1:36 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported in front of the University of Idaho Library.
6:18 p.m. — A resident reported her neighbor harassing her on the 200 block of Farm Road.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
3:15 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
4:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 200 block of East Main Street.
4:36 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Monday
10:46 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:58 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Colfax.
9:51 p.m. — A patient assaulted staff members at Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:32 a.m. — A 61-year-old Troy woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Highway 8 in Deary.
3:28 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Carmichael Road in Moscow.