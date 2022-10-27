PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:20 a.m. — An intoxicated male was reported walking in the middle of a roadway on Grand Avenue. The patient was transported to the hospital by medics.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:20 a.m. — An intoxicated male was reported walking in the middle of a roadway on Grand Avenue. The patient was transported to the hospital by medics.
10:26 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Spring Street.
11:24 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Lancer Lane.
1:42 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.
2:55 p.m. — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on the 100 block of Terre View Drive.
3:14 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
3:57 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of Fountain Street.
6:08 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Grand Avenue.
10:05 p.m. — A noise complaint was page on the 300 block of Maple Street.
A burglary was reported on the 900 block of Monroe Street overnight.
A suspicious male was reported on Larry Street overnight. The patient was transported to the hospital.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
7:44 a.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 2000 block of Wilson Road.
11:43 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Washington Street.
2:37 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on North Fairway Road.
7:50 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1500 block of Terrell Mall.
9:17 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
10 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2100 block of Observation Drive.
11:31 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:52 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Cutler Lautenschlager Road in Endocott.
5:14 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on U.S. Highway 95 in Pullman.
5:53 p.m. — An 43-year-old man was arrested as a wanted person on state route 27 in Oakesdale.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
1:08 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Moscow Food Co-op.
2:03 p.m. — A male was reportedly walking around Fifth and Main Street yelling obscenities at people.
7:58 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported at V7 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:14 a.m. — A wildland fire was reported at Idler’s Rest.
12:11 a.m. — A domestic battery was reported on Fir Street in Onaway.
4:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.