MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:10 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
9:04 a.m. — Police seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia from two people potentially using them in a vehicle on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
1 p.m. — A man reportedly stole multiple items from his father’s residence and obtained power tools using an ex-employer’s financial account. The man reportedly pawned some of the items.
3:14 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Main Street near A&W.
4:42 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Zip Trip on West Pullman Road.
4:56 p.m. — Clothes were reportedly stolen from inside a University of Idaho building on the 1000 block of Railroad Street.
6:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on East Fifth Street near the Federal Building.
8:54 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol at a Kibbie Dome parking lot.
9:04 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol at a Kibbie Dome parking lot.
9:23 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of West A Street.
9:45 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
11:05 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the University of Idaho campus.
11:50 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on Stadium Drive and Paradise Creek Street.
Saturday
12:14 a.m. — Two 19-year-old men were cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Deakin Avenue and West Sixth Street.
1:20 a.m. — An allegedly intoxicated woman reportedly entered a residence on the 300 block of North Washington Street and left. Police were unable to locate the woman.
2:32 a.m. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on West Sixth and South Jackson streets.
2:57 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
9:31 a.m. — A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her backpack while she was at work at Walmart.
12:51 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Moscow Bagel and Deli on South Main Street.
1:01 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 600 block of Elm Street.
1:09 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Palouse Mall.
2:31 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 1700 block of Conestoga Street.
4:18 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported in the Safeway parking lot.
11:44 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue.
Sunday
12:01 a.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of failure to provide identification on the 800 block of South Main Street. She was taken to Gritman Medical Center for intoxication and allegedly refused to provide police her identity.
1:14 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and warned for possession of alcohol at the Wallace Residence Center at the University of Idaho.
1:55 a.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of South Almon Street.
2:34 a.m. — A damaged passenger side vehicle mirror was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
4:21 a.m. — An 80-year-old man reportedly threw a nightstand through a window and punched an employee on the chin after the employee allegedly got between he and another patient the man was being aggressive toward at Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care on North Polk Street Extension.
4:26 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of North Asbury Street. A “large group of intoxicated subjects” were reportedly being “loud and rapping very poorly and drunkenly.”
5:10 a.m. — A water leak from the road on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street reportedly led to two inches of water entering a home.
8:03 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of North Adams Street.
10:11 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
11:10 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly broken into near the Theophilus Tower at the University of Idaho.
1:10 p.m. — A bicycle theft was reported stolen on the 800 block of Kenneth Street.
1:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1100 block of West Pullman Road.
2:47 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Ponderosa Drive.
7:33 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Lieuallen and West A streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:17 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
10:35 a.m. — A chain saw, batteries and cash all totaling $4,000 to $5,000 was reported missing from a garage on the 1000 block of Birdsong Lane near Moscow.
3:15 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at mile marker 343 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
6:28 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit a jogger on the 1000 block of Big Meadow Road near Troy. The bite did not break the skin.
9:13 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 11 on State Highway 99 near Troy.
Saturday
2:46 a.m. — A 24-year-old Juliaetta man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Second and Ward streets in Juliaetta.
10:50 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1200 block of Onaway Road near Princeton.
3:23 p.m. — A 36-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery with children present on the 1300 block of Lundquist Lane near Moscow.
5:48 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 3900 block of Moscow Mountain Road near Moscow.
7:46 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Estes and O’Donnell roads near Moscow.
9:15 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Umbarger Road near Troy.
Sunday
1:12 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
2:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of West Walnut Street in Genesee.
6:03 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1500 block of Randall Flat Road near Troy.