PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Northwood Drive.
12:47 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license, violation of interlock ignition device and carrying a concealed firearm without a license on Davis Way.
3:06 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of McKenzie Street.
3:47 p.m. — Police arrested a 29-year-old man for alleged second-degree driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation on Grand Avenue.
4:15 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
9:58 p.m. — Automobile theft was reported on the 400 block of Maple Street.
11:53 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Colorado Street.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of three counts second-degree assault (domestic violence) and one count harassment (domestic violence) on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard overnight.
Saturday
4:47 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary on the 700 block of California Street.
Police responded to two domestic disputes in Pullman Saturday.
Sunday
11:17 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for two counts of alleged fourth-degree domestic violence on the 400 block of Morton Street.
11:25 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
4:59 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 200 block of Anthony Street.
5:21 p.m. — Officers arrested a 54-year-old woman under suspicion of a DUI on Hall Drive.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:25 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of Cougar Way.
Saturday
1:25 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of trespassing on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.
8:13 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of B Street.
Sunday
Police responded to two reports of fraud in Pullman Sunday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:01 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
Saturday
10:16 a.m. — Theft was reported on Hay Lacrosse Road in Hay.
5:41 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested during an alleged vehicle collision with unknown injuries on Endicott St. John Road in St. John.
Sunday
6:09 p.m. — Deputies and fire responded to a vehicle fire on Carothers Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:17 a.m. — A large hole was found in the reader board at Big Smoke. It may have been caused by a tree branch.
12:13 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Deakin Avenue.
3:03 p.m. — An unconscious person at Palouse Hills Assisted Living was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
4:37 p.m. — A neighbor has reportedly been harassing residents on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
8:23 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 600 block of Ash Street but they were not transported to the hospital.
9:36 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Walenta Drive and Alpowa Avenue.
Saturday
1:16 a.m. — A dispute between roommates was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
3:29 a.m. — A driver reported a bottle rocket was shot at their truck on the 600 block of Ash Street.
2:20 p.m. — A male was reported blocking people in the Walmart parking lot and playing inappropriate music.
Sunday
4:20 p.m. — The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to a wire hanging from a power pole on Styner Avenue and Hawthorne Drive.
7:41 p.m. — Two cows were reported on the roadway on Sixth Street.
Monday
2:22 a.m. — A woman claimed a male threw water on her and stole her money and dog medicine on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
5:15 a.m. — University of Idaho custodians found a bag with a suspicious substance in it.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:30 a.m. — A fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
9:48 p.m. — A DUI was reported at Harvest Foods in Potlatch.
Saturday
8:52 a.m. — Intoxication was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
12:05 p.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on Rothfork Road in Viola.
1:25 p.m. — A grassfire was reported on Idaho Highway 99 in Troy.
5:02 p.m. — A theft was reported on Old Pullman Road.