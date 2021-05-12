PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

8:42 a.m. — A caller on Elm Street reported a coyote was stalking her dog over the weekend.

2 p.m. — A caller on North Grand Avenue reported a man is harassing her.

9:58 p.m. — A man was reportedly being verbally aggressive at the Mobil station on North Grand Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

11:22 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of a fall on Madison Street in Tekoa.

1 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on 5th and F streets in Albion.

1:42 p.m. — Harassment was reported on D Street in Albion.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

12:23 a.m. — A vehicle door was reportedly found open on East Third and South Blaine streets.

11:24 a.m. — A backpack with drug paraphernalia was reportedly left at Sojourners’ Alliance.

1:51 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

3:08 p.m. — A male was reportedly issued a trespass notice at Wendy’s.

3:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of East Seventh Street.

10:11 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1000 block of Bonnie Court.

10:24 p.m. — A backpack was reportedly stolen from a vehicle somewhere in Moscow.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

9:13 a.m. — A 56-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of two counts of battery on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

12:40 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

1:49 p.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 1000 block of Teare Road near Moscow.

