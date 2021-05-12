PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:42 a.m. — A caller on Elm Street reported a coyote was stalking her dog over the weekend.
2 p.m. — A caller on North Grand Avenue reported a man is harassing her.
9:58 p.m. — A man was reportedly being verbally aggressive at the Mobil station on North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:22 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of a fall on Madison Street in Tekoa.
1 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on 5th and F streets in Albion.
1:42 p.m. — Harassment was reported on D Street in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:23 a.m. — A vehicle door was reportedly found open on East Third and South Blaine streets.
11:24 a.m. — A backpack with drug paraphernalia was reportedly left at Sojourners’ Alliance.
1:51 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
3:08 p.m. — A male was reportedly issued a trespass notice at Wendy’s.
3:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
10:11 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1000 block of Bonnie Court.
10:24 p.m. — A backpack was reportedly stolen from a vehicle somewhere in Moscow.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:13 a.m. — A 56-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of two counts of battery on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
12:40 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
1:49 p.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 1000 block of Teare Road near Moscow.