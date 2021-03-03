MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:57 a.m. — A possibly sick or injured moose was reported on the 2100 block of West View Drive but the animal was gone when police arrived.
8:51 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of Boyde Avenue.
11:58 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow. Police are investigating.
12:02 p.m. — The inside of a building on the 200 block of Troy Road was reportedly spray-painted.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 600 block of Main Street in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:38 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Park Street.
2:07 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suicidal person on Westwood Drive.
2:18 p.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of violating a court order on Rocky Way Drive.
3:24 p.m. — An ax was reported stolen from a vehicle on Reaney Way.
4:07 p.m. — Medication was reported stolen from Northwood Drive.
6:05 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant at Rico’s Pub.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:32 p.m. — A burglary was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.
4:23 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from Rosalia following an overdose.
Saturday
1:36 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a large gathering at Kamiak Butte.
Sunday
2:30 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.
9:26 p.m. — A reported stolen vehicle was located on Old Moscow Road in Pullman.