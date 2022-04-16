LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
April 8
Luke Stoermann Ewing, 33, and Bethany Marie Mock, 31, both of Moscow
Omar Hisham Mahmoud Elmwafi Ramadan, 20, and Mariam Rebecca Brooke Corpus, 19, both of Pullman
Monday
Luke Daniel Cable, 23, of Trotwood, Ohio, and Tonya Rachel Wolf, 20, of Potlatch
Austin Burton Zaring, 31, and Julia Marie Christian, 30, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Terrence Duane Stevenson, 34, and Robin Jennifer Rogers, 50, both of Moscow
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
11:36 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Identity on Main Street.
12:43 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of obstructing or resisting an officer at Winco.
3:40 p.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of Levick Street reported their artwork was smashed on their front porch.
11:14 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:35 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.
8:12 p.m. — Illegal burning was reported on Eid Road in Moscow.
10:42 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on Highway 95 in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
5:56 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a rollover on State Route 270. No injuries were reported.
7:35 a.m. — Gas was siphoned from multiple cars on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.
9:03 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Spring Street.
1:17 p.m. — Laundry was stolen from the laundry room at Birch Hill Apartments.
8:00 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
9:10 a.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of assault on the 2200 block of East Grimes Way.
12:11 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on Southeast Forest Way.
11:47 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Chinook Drive.