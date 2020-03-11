PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

12:21 p.m. — One person was trespassed from the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street following a report of harassment.

2:48 p.m. — A domestic bird was found in a parking lot on Northwood Drive. It was captured and taken to the Whitman County Humane Society.

5:08 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Stadium Way but could not locate the person.

6:21 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Grand Avenue and Davis Way.

Tuesday

2:57 a.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a threat of self-harm on Pioneer Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Monday

11:02 a.m. — A 38-year-old Spokane man was arrested on Main Street in Colfax for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

7:09 p.m. — An injured deer was reported on Whelan and McGreevy roads.

MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

5:44 a.m. — Vaseline was reportedly smeared on an individual’s vehicle on the 1000 block of West A Street.

7:56 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of South Howard Street.

8:04 a.m. — A street sign was reportedly stolen on West A and Cherry streets.

8:57 a.m. — Four unlocked vehicles were reportedly unlawfully entered on the 500 block of East Eighth Street. No items were believed to have been stolen.

9:43 a.m. — A moose was reported on North Lincoln Street and Vandal Drive.

10:08 a.m. — A woman on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive reportedly applied for a job online and was deceived into sending two $1,000 money orders to the suspect’s accounts.

10:24 a.m. — Multiple items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 500 block of South Almon Street.

5:10 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Main Street.

11:13 p.m. — A man on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive was arrested on a warrant but was admitted to Gritman Medical Center first to address medical issues.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

11:19 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 7.2 on State Highway 6 near Princeton.

5:31 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of North Spruce Street in Genesee.

7:08 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

