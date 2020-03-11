PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:21 p.m. — One person was trespassed from the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street following a report of harassment.
2:48 p.m. — A domestic bird was found in a parking lot on Northwood Drive. It was captured and taken to the Whitman County Humane Society.
5:08 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Stadium Way but could not locate the person.
6:21 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Grand Avenue and Davis Way.
Tuesday
2:57 a.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a threat of self-harm on Pioneer Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Monday
11:02 a.m. — A 38-year-old Spokane man was arrested on Main Street in Colfax for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
7:09 p.m. — An injured deer was reported on Whelan and McGreevy roads.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
5:44 a.m. — Vaseline was reportedly smeared on an individual’s vehicle on the 1000 block of West A Street.
7:56 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of South Howard Street.
8:04 a.m. — A street sign was reportedly stolen on West A and Cherry streets.
8:57 a.m. — Four unlocked vehicles were reportedly unlawfully entered on the 500 block of East Eighth Street. No items were believed to have been stolen.
9:43 a.m. — A moose was reported on North Lincoln Street and Vandal Drive.
10:08 a.m. — A woman on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive reportedly applied for a job online and was deceived into sending two $1,000 money orders to the suspect’s accounts.
10:24 a.m. — Multiple items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 500 block of South Almon Street.
5:10 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Main Street.
11:13 p.m. — A man on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive was arrested on a warrant but was admitted to Gritman Medical Center first to address medical issues.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:19 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 7.2 on State Highway 6 near Princeton.
5:31 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of North Spruce Street in Genesee.
7:08 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.