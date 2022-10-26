PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:39 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of Main Street.
10:21 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Sunrise Drive.
2:43 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
3:42 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
4:41 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
11:31 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 300 block of Maple Street.
Police, fire and EMS responded to an illness on the 900 block of Monroe Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Monday
10:47 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.
10:49 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 400 block of Lincoln Drive.
3:32 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:58 a.m. — Theft was reported on Main Street in Lacrosse.
11:58 p.m. — Officers responded to a fall on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:03 a.m. — Two pumpkins were reported stolen from a porch on the 600 block of Ridge Road.
9:40 a.m. — A handbag, clothes and a miniature football were reported stolen from the Vandal Store.
11:33 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Dollar Tree.
7:02 p.m. — A woman was reportedly acting aggressive at OCI Storage on Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:42 a.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
6:26 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on East Fork Road in Bovill.
