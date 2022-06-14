MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:50 a.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on third and Main streets.
7:13 p.m. — A customer reportedly made threats at Big Smoke.
9:12 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 1300 block of East Public Avenue.
9:30 p.m. — A belligerent male was reported on Jackson and Third streets.
10:54 p.m. — A homeless man was reported at Eastside Marketplace.
Saturday
9:22 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported at Friendship Square.
1:18 p.m. — A male was arrested for drug-related charges on the 500 block of South Main Street.
9:24 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
Sunday
1:23 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on D and Garfield streets.
2:34 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
4:37 p.m. — A physical fight between two males and two females was reported on the 400 block of East C Street.
4:36 p.m. — A bicycle theft was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
8:39 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:35 p.m. — Petit theft was reported on Three Bear Road in Kendrick.
4:26 p.m. — Deputies issued a warning for disturbing the peace on Washington Street in Deary.
Saturday
10:39 a.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on Highway 8 in Troy.
Sunday
2:04 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Pastime Bar and Grill in Genesee.
11:42 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on East Fourth Street in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:25 a.m. — A 65-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment and assault on the 1500 block of Northwest Arcadia Drive.
8:01 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:57 a.m. — An officer responded to a burglary on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
2:12 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Viento Drive.
8:11 p.m. — Two shoplifters were taken into custody at Walmart.
Saturday
6:59 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
11:17 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for Southeast Bleasner Drive and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
5:58 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.
Sunday
8:29 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
3:20 p.m. — An officer responded to a burglary on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
5:00 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of East Main Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
3:06 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of Northeast Magpie Forest Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:51 a.m. — A 62-year-old man from Clarkston was arrested for a warrant on West Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
3:55 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman from Pullman was arrested for a warrant on Northeast Merman Drive in Pullman.
Saturday
1:15 p.m. — A 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old man from Pullman were arrested for suspicion of theft on Southeast Harvest Drive.
Sunday
10:44 a.m. — A cow was reported on Hume Road in Colfax.
1:24 p.m. — A 35-year-old woman from Pullman and a 40-year-old man from Spokane were arrested for an alleged traffic violation.
3:52 p.m. — A theft was reported on East James Street in Colfax.