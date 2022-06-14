MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

11:50 a.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on third and Main streets.

7:13 p.m. — A customer reportedly made threats at Big Smoke.

9:12 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 1300 block of East Public Avenue.

9:30 p.m. — A belligerent male was reported on Jackson and Third streets.

10:54 p.m. — A homeless man was reported at Eastside Marketplace.

Saturday

9:22 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported at Friendship Square.

1:18 p.m. — A male was arrested for drug-related charges on the 500 block of South Main Street.

9:24 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 1900 block of White Avenue.

Sunday

1:23 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on D and Garfield streets.

2:34 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.

4:37 p.m. — A physical fight between two males and two females was reported on the 400 block of East C Street.

4:36 p.m. — A bicycle theft was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

8:39 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

2:35 p.m. — Petit theft was reported on Three Bear Road in Kendrick.

4:26 p.m. — Deputies issued a warning for disturbing the peace on Washington Street in Deary.

Saturday

10:39 a.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on Highway 8 in Troy.

Sunday

2:04 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Pastime Bar and Grill in Genesee.

11:42 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on East Fourth Street in Troy.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

7:25 a.m. — A 65-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment and assault on the 1500 block of Northwest Arcadia Drive.

8:01 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.

10:57 a.m. — An officer responded to a burglary on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

2:12 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1000 block of Southwest Viento Drive.

8:11 p.m. — Two shoplifters were taken into custody at Walmart.

Saturday

6:59 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

11:17 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for Southeast Bleasner Drive and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

5:58 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.

Sunday

8:29 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

3:20 p.m. — An officer responded to a burglary on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.

5:00 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of East Main Street.

WSU POLICE

Friday

3:06 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of Northeast Magpie Forest Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:51 a.m. — A 62-year-old man from Clarkston was arrested for a warrant on West Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.

3:55 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman from Pullman was arrested for a warrant on Northeast Merman Drive in Pullman.

Saturday

1:15 p.m. — A 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old man from Pullman were arrested for suspicion of theft on Southeast Harvest Drive.

Sunday

10:44 a.m. — A cow was reported on Hume Road in Colfax.

1:24 p.m. — A 35-year-old woman from Pullman and a 40-year-old man from Spokane were arrested for an alleged traffic violation.

3:52 p.m. — A theft was reported on East James Street in Colfax.

Tags

Recommended for you