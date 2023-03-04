LATAH COUNTY
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Lane David Brooks, 28, and Kendall Lee Reeder, 24, both of Troy
Wednesday
Guillermo Aaron Rojo-Martinez, 26, and Emily Marie Griffin, 26, both of Moscow
Divorces
Monday
Andrew Domras and Tammy Domras
Wednesday
Miguel Angel Banaga and Tristyn Dawn Magers
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Feb. 24
Viktoria Elliana Belcher, 26, and Madison Elizabeth Swim-Hotchkiss, 24, both of Pullman
Monday
Noah Alan Hutton, 21, and Lydia Marlene Smith, 21, both of Garfield
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
2:24 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
9:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Valley Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
10:45 a.m. — A driver was cited after failing to yield at a traffic signal and striking a car on Washington Street in front of Latah Credit Union. No injuries were reported.
11:03 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of North Hayes Street.
1:31 p.m. — Police separated two roommates who were fighting and swinging objects at each other on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
10:43 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a traffic accident on the 900 block of Travois Way. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:46 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Second Avenue in Bovill.
