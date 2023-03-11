PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:48 a.m. — Officers arrested a 50-year-old man under suspicion of a DUI on the 100 block of Main Street.
Trespassing was reported two times in Pullman Thursday.
Two vehicle prowls were reported in Pullman on Thursday.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
3:18 p.m. — Theft was reported on Ferdinand’s Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:54 a.m. — Deputies and fire responded to a house fire on Chestnut Street in Farmington.
1:03 p.m. — Theft was reported on Fonner Street in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:31 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to a possible heart attack on the 600 block of Almon Street. The patient was transported to the hospital.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
Deputies performed three welfare checks in Latah County Thursday.
