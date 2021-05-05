MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:39 a.m. — Two roommates — a 32-year-old man and a 21-year-old man — were each cited for suspicion of battery and possession of marijuana on the 100 block of Baker Street.
1:40 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
6:27 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 500 block of East E. Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
6:51 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
8:15 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Potlatch.
9:04 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 1000 block of East Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:36 a.m. — A disorderly man was reported on Summit Court.
9:05 a.m. — A person was issued a trespassing order at Piece of Mind Cannabis.
2:18 p.m. — A laptop was reported stolen from a vehicle on Ventura Drive.
3:21 p.m. — A 67-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on South Grand Avenue and McKenzie Street.
10:27 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of a suicidal person on Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:04 p.m. — A suicide attempt was reported in Rosalia.
8:02 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at the Steptoe Butte RV park.