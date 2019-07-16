PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:38 a.m. — Police arrested a 30-year-old man for suspicion of violating a protection order on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:18 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary alarm on the 700 block of Northeast Terre View Drive, but there was no emergency.
2:36 p.m. — Police warned a subject for spray painting on Riverview Street.
10:37 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1100 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
Friday
3:11 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to an unconscious person on Merman Drive and Terre View Drive.
7:03 a.m. — Police could not locate a man who was reported lying face down at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center.
8:05 a.m. — A coyote was spotted in the area of Myrtle Street.
9:38 a.m. — A subject reported a man exposed himself to her in Pullman.
1:51 p.m. — A subject said a Walmart employee stole his petunia plant before leaving the store.
4:50 p.m. — A woman reported a cold sexual assault on Kamiaken Street.
6:12 p.m. — A subject was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital after a vehicle ran a stop sign and struck another car on Campus and Opal streets.
7:19 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on the 1700 block of Northwest Lamont Drive.
9:33 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on Prairie View Drive, but there was no evidence of entry.
11:08 p.m. — Police warned subjects for smoking marijuana in their car on Magpie Forest Road.
Saturday
12:06 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Sunset Drive and Charlotte Street.
12:20 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of unlawful imprisonment on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive for allegedly preventing his girlfriend from leaving the restroom.
7:22 a.m. — A man was taken to PRH after texting 911 saying he needed help on Lake Street.
3:52 p.m. — A possible court order violation was reported on the 300 block of West Main Street.
Sunday
2:58 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence for allegedly kicking a woman in the leg and pushing her to the ground on the 1100 block of Northeast Markley Drive.
12:31 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of Northwest Webb Street.
10:34 a.m. — A dog was reported locked in a car for at least 30 minutes with the moonroof open on the 1000 block of East Main Street. The dog did not appear to be in distress.
11:39 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Water Street.
2:33 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Wadleigh Drive.
8:49 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1700 block of Northwest Lamont Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:46 a.m. — A juvenile was cited and released for reckless driving on Sommers Road.
3:23 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported in Colfax.
Friday
2:31 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on F Street in Albion.
4:15 p.m. — A woman was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Windus and State streets in Pullman.
6:57 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a fawn that was hit by a vehicle on Fairview Street in Colfax.
Saturday
8:21 p.m. — Police received a report of an attempted suicide in Pullman.
Sunday
12:36 a.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Main Street in Colfax.
5:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to an alarm on State Route 270 in Pullman but determined the building was secure.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:01 a.m. — People were reportedly throwing trash around an apartment building parking lot on the 1400 block of West A Street. It was determined to be a water balloon fight.
6:19 a.m. — A 45-year-old man was cited for suspicion of having a dog at large on the 700 block of East F Street.
10:15 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and texting while driving on North Main Street near Rosauers.
10:56 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of illegally overtaking a school bus on White Avenue and Wiltshire Drive.
10:57 a.m. — A 27-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of overtaking a school bus on White Avenue and Wiltshire Drive.
11:26 a.m. — BBs or lead pellets were reportedly poured into a transmission on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
12:54 p.m. — Vertebrate were reportedly found on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive. The bones were reportedly sent to a state laboratory to determine what kind of bones they are.
4:25 p.m. — A man reportedly struck a guardrail in Washington and was allegedly driving recklessly in Idaho as well. He was eventually contacted and cited for suspicion of DUI on West Pullman Road near WinCo.
6:33 p.m. — A driver of a moped suffered a minor abrasion and minimal damage to his vehicle after crashing it on West Third and South Jackson streets.
9:01 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on West Sixth and Rayburn streets.
11:44 p.m. — An individual reportedly stole a “slow down” sign from a man’s front steps on the 800 block of Mabelle Street but then dropped it and left when the homeowner confronted the man.
Friday
2:49 p.m. — A seat post was reportedly stolen from a bicycle outside the University of Idaho Commons.
3:07 p.m. — A noninjury traffic was reported on East Seventh and South Washington streets.
8:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Britton Lane.
11:38 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
Saturday
2:20 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
10:02 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1000 block of West A Street.
10:06 a.m. — A man was trespassed from a laundry room on the 200 block of East Third Street after he allegedly moved washing machines, causing a hose on one of them to break and water to spill on the floor.
1:17 p.m. — A laptop and iPad were reported stolen on the 200 block of South Asbury Street.
3:34 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 200 block of South Garfield Street.
3:51 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
9:35 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on West A Street.
9:58 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 800 block of West A Street.
Sunday
3:57 a.m. — An individual was reportedly peeing in the hallway of Super 8. The person was warned and kicked out of the motel.
1:49 p.m. — A cellphone was reportedly stolen on the 500 block of South Jefferson Street.
2:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at East City Park.
3:14 p.m. — An iPad charging cable was reportedly stolen from an apartment on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
11:10 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
11:57 p.m. — A 44-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of resisting/obstructing and disturbing the peace on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:36 a.m. — An energy drink was reported stolen from Floyd’s Harvest Foods in Potlatch.
Saturday
1:08 p.m. — An individual reportedly threw acid on another person’s dog on the 3900 block of Lenville Road near Moscow. Deputies are investigating.
7:48 p.m. — A juvenile was taken to Gritman Medical Center after crashing his bicycle on East Chestnut and Oak streets in Genesee.
10:30 p.m. — A man reportedly twisted his wife’s arm and pushed her against the wall on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
Sunday
4:11 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
7:14 a.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on a vehicle on the 100 block of West Walnut Street in Genesee.
10:01 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1000 block of Jerome Creek Road near Harvard.
6:55 p.m. — A physical dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Juliene Way near Moscow. The parties were separated.