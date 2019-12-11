PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:40 a.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
12:12 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a medical problem on Forest Way.
12:50 p.m. — A pedestrian was reported struck by a vehicle on the 500 block of Main Street.
1:44 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Northwest State Street.
2:12 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on Professional Mall Boulevard.
2:50 p.m. — An officer responded to the report of a tenant lighting a dresser on fire near a dumpster on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
4:19 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on College Avenue.
5:54 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 500 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
6:53 p.m. — One person was taken to the hospital following a traffic accident on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
Tuesday
3:39 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Davis Way and Olsen Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:02 p.m. — A 39-year-old Moscow woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of meth and heroin and on a warrant during a traffic stop on Sand Road. A 38-year-old Moscow man in the car was arrested on a warrant.