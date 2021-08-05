PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:42 a.m. — Police responded to a report of dogs attacking a woman on Water Street.
1:04 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog in a vehicle on Bleasner Drive.
8:10 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
Wednesday
1:19 a.m. — EMS responded to an unconscious person on Bleasner Drive.
3:29 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Clifford Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:15 a.m. — Deputies heard a report of continual speeding in the area of Lanky Road in Colfax.
11:23 a.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury accident was reported in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:14 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Lemhi Drive.
9:37 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on South Cleveland Street.
9:39 a.m. — Police received a report of malicious mischief on North Mountain View Road.
11:23 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
11:31 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Warbonnet Drive.
12:53 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a traffic collision on the 400 block of North Main Street.
1:06 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.
5:20 p.m. — An officer responded to reports of a noninjury traffic collision on the corner of Farm and West Pullman roads.
6:40 p.m. — Police received a report that an office on the 100 block of Short Street was broken into and a stolen check had been cashed.
7:21 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on South Main Street.
8:10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man who appeared intoxicated near the intersection of Lauder and Taylor avenues.
9:02 p.m. — Police received a report of suspicious activity in a cemetery on Troy Road.
9:41 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:01 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of Third Street in Juliaetta.
7:03 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1100 block of Green Loop in Genesee.
9:16 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
11:22 a.m. — A traffic collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
2:25 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of Main Street in Deary.
4:50 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of Juliene Way in Moscow.
6:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.
8:16 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 1000 block of Paradise Ridge Road in Moscow.
9:43 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of Helmer Lane in Deary.