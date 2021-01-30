LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Emma Story and Ethan Whear, both 21 of Moscow
Wednesday
Calvin Michaels, 21, and Elyzabeth Norwood, 20, both of Moscow
Divorces
Jan. 22
Kayce Edwards and David Gregory
Eric Valentine and Sierra Valentine
Monday
Dennis Deccio and Eunice Hammerly
Tuesday
Deborah Burton and Jonathan Burton
Wednesday
Heidi Kopke and Rafael Kopke
Sentencings
Monday
Ruben Chavez, 36, of Pullman, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and fined $397.50.
Tuesday
Dylan Haworth, 21, of Moscow, was convicted of violation of a civil protection order and fined $357.50.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:10 a.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on State Street.
9:09 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:22 a.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported at Walmart.
10:08 p.m. — Police issued an infraction after a party with no masks was reported on California Street.
10:28 p.m. — An 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession and possessing a false ID on California Street.
11:07 p.m. — EMS and police responded to an intoxicated subject on Maple Street.
11:49 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession and obstructing a public servant.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:46 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Mill Street in Colfax and determined the subject was OK.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:50 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
7:02 a.m. — A moose was reportedly in a backyard on the 700 block of North Polk Street.
7:30 a.m. — A moose was reportedly limping on Rodeo Drive and North Polk Street. Police were unable to locate the animal.
8:56 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was cited for suspicion of failure to show proof of insurance and driving without privileges on the 1000 block of West A Street.
11:17 a.m. — An unlocked vehicle on the 800 block of East Eighth Street was reportedly rummaged through but nothing was stolen.
11:32 a.m. — An unlocked vehicle on the 800 block of East Eighth Street was reportedly rummaged through but nothing was stolen.
11:50 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without a valid driver’s license.
3:20 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed on the 300 block of South Howard Street.
3:21 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on an agent’s warrant at the Moscow Police Department.
3:31 p.m. — A moose or multiple moose was reported on the 700 block of East Public Avenue.
3:49 p.m. — A thin blue line flag was reportedly stolen on the 400 block of North Hayes Street.
3:52 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested on an agent’s warrant and cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on the 200 block of North Almon Street.
4:31 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets.
5:12 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road.
6:04 p.m. — Two males reportedly each stole a pair of shoes from Famous Footwear at Palouse Mall. Police have not identified the suspects.
9:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.
10:53 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
10:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.