MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:15 a.m. — Police issued a trespassing order against a person loitering at Rosauers.
12:11 p.m. — A car was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Linda Lane.
12:36 p.m. — A motorcycle was reported stolen from the 500 block of Deer Meadow Court.
1:27 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen from The Dirty Goat Saloon.
1:31 p.m. — A Rosauers employee reported being harassed by a male.
5:02 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
11:30 p.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Erber Auto.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:10 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
12:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
1:54 p.m. — An officer arrested a 35-year-old man for suspicion of violating a court order on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.
3:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Southeast Pioneer Way.
7:17 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported an unconscious person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Wednesday
3:01 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Southeast Spring Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:43 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of West First Street.